The Week Ahead: Rolls-Royce, Ocado, Ted Baker

Monday 7 December

Trading statements

Ted Baker, Vp, IMImobile

AGM/EGM

Renalytix AI

Tuesday 8 December

Trading statements

Studio Retail Group, Redde Northgate, Renew Holdings, GB Group, Ferguson, Numis, Ashtead, Begbies Traynor, Mears, Impax Asset Management, ULS Technology

AGM/EGM

Worsley Investors, Gattaca, Volta Finance, Allergy Therapeutics, Greatland Gold, Haydale Graphene Industries

Wednesday 9 December

Trading statements

Victrex, Stagecoach, SDI Group, Duke Royalty, S&U, Balfour Beatty, PCF Group, British American Tobacco

AGM/EGM

Orchard Funding, GVC Holdings, Bowleven

Thursday 10 December

Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include Homeserve, Severfield and Aviva.

Trading statements

DWF Group, Ocado, DS Smith, On the Beach Group, Cohort, FirstGroup, Marston's, RWS Holdings, Character Group

AGM/EGM

7digital Group, Falcon Oil & Gas, Softcat, Upland Resources, Amur Minerals, Ceres Power, Bioventix, Lok'n Store, Petro Matad, YouGov

Friday 11 December

Trading statements

Rolls-Royce, Polar Capital Technology Trust

AGM/EGM

Marlowe, Bellway, Volution Group, Up Global Sourcing Holdings, Kefi Gold and Copper

