The Week Ahead: Rolls-Royce, Ocado, Ted Baker
Share on:
As well as Rolls-Royce’s first update since its rights issue, our head of markets names the other key events to watch closely.
Monday 7 December
Trading statements
Ted Baker, Vp, IMImobile
AGM/EGM
Renalytix AI
Tuesday 8 December
Trading statements
Studio Retail Group, Redde Northgate, Renew Holdings, GB Group, Ferguson, Numis, Ashtead, Begbies Traynor, Mears, Impax Asset Management, ULS Technology
AGM/EGM
Worsley Investors, Gattaca, Volta Finance, Allergy Therapeutics, Greatland Gold, Haydale Graphene Industries
Wednesday 9 December
Trading statements
Victrex, Stagecoach, SDI Group, Duke Royalty, S&U, Balfour Beatty, PCF Group, British American Tobacco
AGM/EGM
Orchard Funding, GVC Holdings, Bowleven
Thursday 10 December
Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include Homeserve, Severfield and Aviva.
Trading statements
DWF Group, Ocado, DS Smith, On the Beach Group, Cohort, FirstGroup, Marston's, RWS Holdings, Character Group
AGM/EGM
7digital Group, Falcon Oil & Gas, Softcat, Upland Resources, Amur Minerals, Ceres Power, Bioventix, Lok'n Store, Petro Matad, YouGov
Friday 11 December
Trading statements
Rolls-Royce, Polar Capital Technology Trust
AGM/EGM
Marlowe, Bellway, Volution Group, Up Global Sourcing Holdings, Kefi Gold and Copper
The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this data may not be suitable for all investors and, if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.
Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website.