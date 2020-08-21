The Week Ahead: Rolls-Royce, WPP, Flutter Entertainment
interactive investor’s head of markets Richard Hunter runs through what to watch for in the days ahead.
21st August 2020 14:45
by Richard Hunter from interactive investor
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interactive investor’s head of markets Richard Hunter runs through what to watch for in the days ahead.
Monday 24 August
Trading statements
Studio Retail Group, Henry Boot, Clipper Logistics, Base Resources, Bunzl.
AGM/EGM
Motorpoint Group, Puma VCT 11, Puma VCT 12, Kibo Energy.
Tuesday 25 August
Trading statements
Apax Global Alpha, James Fisher & Sons, Arrow Global Group, Polymetal International.
AGM/EGM
Iomart Group, Puma VCT 13, Livermore.
Wednesday 26 August
Trading statements
Pharos Energy, Pebble Beach, Creightons.
AGM/EGM
French Connection Group, Omega Diagnostics Group, Northern 2 VCT.
Thursday 27 August
Trading statements
WPP, Rolls-Royce, Flutter Entertainment, Grafton Group, Macfarlane Group, PureTech Health, Hays, Anglo Pacific, Total Produce, Chesnara.
AGM/EGM
Kodal Minerals, UK Commercial Property REIT, Angle, Northern 3 VCT.
Friday 28 August
Trading statements
Essentra, Cathay International Holdings, BBGI SICAV, Trifast.
AGM/EGM
Ariana Resources, Distil, Kropz, Oryx International Growth Fund, Simec Atlantis Energy, Total Produce, Edge Performance VCT.
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