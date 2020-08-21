The Week Ahead: Rolls-Royce, WPP, Flutter Entertainment

Monday 24 August

Trading statements

Studio Retail Group, Henry Boot, Clipper Logistics.

AGM/EGM

Motorpoint Group, Puma VCT 11, Puma VCT 12, Kibo Energy.

Tuesday 25 August

Trading statements

Apax Global Alpha, James Fisher & Sons, Arrow Global Group, Polymetal International.

AGM/EGM

Iomart Group, Puma VCT 13, Livermore.

Wednesday 26 August

Trading statements

Pharos Energy, Pebble Beach, Creightons.

AGM/EGM

French Connection Group, Omega Diagnostics Group, Northern 2 VCT.

Thursday 27 August

Trading statements

WPP, Rolls-Royce, Flutter Entertainment, Grafton Group, Macfarlane Group, PureTech Health, Hays, Anglo Pacific, Total Produce, Chesnara.

AGM/EGM

Kodal Minerals, UK Commercial Property REIT, Angle, Northern 3 VCT.

Friday 28 August

Trading statements

Essentra, Cathay International Holdings, BBGI SICAV.

AGM/EGM

Ariana Resources, Distil, Kropz, Oryx International Growth Fund, Simec Atlantis Energy, Total Produce, Edge Performance VCT.

These articles are provided for information purposes only. Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties. The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.

Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.