The Week Ahead: Royal Mail, Tesco, Auto Trader    

by Richard Hunter from interactive investor

After a pretty good week for stock markets, our head of markets looks at upcoming results from FTSE 100 companies old and new.

Monday 22 June

Trading statements 

Polar Capital Holdings

AGM/EGM 

Ethernity Networks, Saga, Wincanton, Avacta, President Energy

Tuesday 23 June

Trading statements 

Speedy Hire, NCC Group, Trackwise, Naked Wines, Cranswick, Scapa, Shoe Zone, Trifast, St James's Place

AGM/EGM

Smart Metering, Savannah Resources, PV Crystalox Solar

Wednesday 24 June

Trading statements 

ULS Technology, Premier Foods, Crest Nicholson, Petrofac, Iomart, Discoverie Group, Manolete Partners

AGM/EGM

Alpha FX, Emmerson, Watchstone Group, Airtel Africa, T Clarke, Secure Trust Bank, Creo Medical, SpaceandPeople, Quarto Group

Thursday 25 June

Companies that begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include United Utilities, Experian, RWS Holdings and PayPoint

Trading statements 

Royal Mail, Auto Trader, Angle, XPS Pensions, MITIE, Redcentric, Fuller Smith & Turner

AGM/EGM

Balfour Beatty, Warpaint London, AG Barr, NAHL Group, Lamprell, GVC Holdings, Atalya Mining, Tribal Group, Gemfields, Futura Medical, Pebble Beach, Capita, Anpario, Trainline, Sigma Capital, Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust, 3i Group, Savills, Premier Oil

Friday 26 June

Trading statements 

Tesco, Dignity, Marston's

These articles are provided for information purposes only.  Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties.  The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.

Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.

