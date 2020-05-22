The Week Ahead: tech stocks, British Land, Britvic, Daily Mail
It’s a shortened trading week in the UK and US, but interactive investor’s head of markets Richard Hunter finds plenty to interest investors.
Monday 25 May
UK Bank Holiday - No announcements scheduled
Tuesday 26 May
Trading statements
Softcat, Kainos Group
AGM/EGM
RELX, Chesnara, Oriole Resources, Metro Bank, SDL, RIT Capital Partners, Uniphar, Xpediator, Aviva, JPMorgan US Smaller Companies Investment Trust, Mortgage Advice Bureau, Management Consulting Group
Wednesday 27 May
Trading statements
Provident Financial, De La Rue, British Land, Britvic, Petropavlovsk, Knights Group, Caledonia Investments, Ramsden Holdings
AGM/EGM
BP, International Public Partnerships, Scotgems, Anglo Pacific, ContourGlobal, Vectura, GoCo Group, Sabre Insurance, Keywords Studios, M&G, Trident Resources, Vitec, XLMedia, Sportech, Alpha FX Group, Gym Group
Thursday 28 May
Companies that begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include Imperial Brands, Hilton Food Group and Great Portland Estates.
Trading statements
Daily Mail & General Trust, IWG, Urban Exposure, Animalcare Group, Bodycote, Paypoint, SIG, Charles Stanley, Old Mutual
AGM/EGM
IDOX, Crossword Cybersecurity, Seplat Petroleum, Strix Group, Civitas Social Housing, Ferrexpo, Bodycote
Friday 29 May
Trading statements
Benchmark Holdings
AGM/EGM
Fresnillo, Yew Grove REIT, Eve Sleep, Holders Technology, K3 Business Technology
These articles are provided for information purposes only. Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties. The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.
Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.