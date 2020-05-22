The Week Ahead: tech stocks, British Land, Britvic, Daily Mail

Monday 25 May

UK Bank Holiday - No announcements scheduled

Tuesday 26 May

Trading statements

Softcat, Kainos Group

AGM/EGM

RELX, Chesnara, Oriole Resources, Metro Bank, SDL, RIT Capital Partners, Uniphar, Xpediator, Aviva, JPMorgan US Smaller Companies Investment Trust, Mortgage Advice Bureau, Management Consulting Group

Wednesday 27 May

Trading statements

Provident Financial, De La Rue, British Land, Britvic, Petropavlovsk, Knights Group, Caledonia Investments, Ramsden Holdings

AGM/EGM

BP, International Public Partnerships, Scotgems, Anglo Pacific, ContourGlobal, Vectura, GoCo Group, Sabre Insurance, Keywords Studios, M&G, Trident Resources, Vitec, XLMedia, Sportech, Alpha FX Group, Gym Group

Thursday 28 May

Companies that begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include Imperial Brands, Hilton Food Group and Great Portland Estates.

Trading statements

Daily Mail & General Trust, IWG, Urban Exposure, Animalcare Group, Bodycote, Paypoint, SIG, Charles Stanley, Old Mutual

AGM/EGM

IDOX, Crossword Cybersecurity, Seplat Petroleum, Strix Group, Civitas Social Housing, Ferrexpo, Bodycote

Friday 29 May

Trading statements

Benchmark Holdings

AGM/EGM

Fresnillo, Yew Grove REIT, Eve Sleep, Holders Technology, K3 Business Technology

