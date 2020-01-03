The Week Ahead: Tesco, M&S and the retail sector
The decorations are still up, but retailers already know how they did over Christmas. Find out who to watch here.
With the Christmas shopping period done and dusted, and the New Year sales in full swing, retailers now begin to fess up to how busy they were over the festive period.
Share prices have been heading higher for most of the food and clothes retail chains. Whether they continue to do so will depend very much on these numbers and outlooks for 2020.
Monday 6 January 2020
Nothing in the corporate diary
Tuesday 7 January
Trading Statements
Morrison (Wm) Supermarkets, C4x Discovery Holdings
Wednesday 8 January
Trading statements
Greggs, Sainsbury’s, Topps Tiles
Thursday 9 January
Stocks that begin trading without rights to the latest dividend include WH Smith (LSE:SMWH), QinetiQ (LSE:QQ.), AVEVA Group (LSE:AVV) and AJ Bell (LSE:AJB).
Trading statements
Tesco, Marks & Spencer, Dunelm, Card Factory
Friday 10 January
US non-farm payrolls data for December will likely grab headlines when the numbers are published at lunchtime.
Trading statements
JD Sports, B&M
AGM/EGM
Plutus Powergen
These articles are provided for information purposes only. Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties. The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.
Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.