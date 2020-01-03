The Week Ahead: Tesco, M&S and the retail sector

The decorations are still up, but retailers already know how they did over Christmas. Find out who to watch here.

With the Christmas shopping period done and dusted, and the New Year sales in full swing, retailers now begin to fess up to how busy they were over the festive period.

Share prices have been heading higher for most of the food and clothes retail chains. Whether they continue to do so will depend very much on these numbers and outlooks for 2020.

Monday 6 January 2020

Nothing in the corporate diary

Tuesday 7 January

Trading Statements



Morrison (Wm) Supermarkets, C4x Discovery Holdings

Wednesday 8 January

Trading statements

Greggs, Sainsbury’s, Topps Tiles

Thursday 9 January

Stocks that begin trading without rights to the latest dividend include WH Smith (LSE:SMWH), QinetiQ (LSE:QQ.), AVEVA Group (LSE:AVV) and AJ Bell (LSE:AJB).

Trading statements



Tesco, Marks & Spencer, Dunelm, Card Factory

Friday 10 January

US non-farm payrolls data for December will likely grab headlines when the numbers are published at lunchtime.

Trading statements

JD Sports, B&M

AGM/EGM

Plutus Powergen