The Week Ahead: Tesco, M&S and the retail sector

With the Christmas shopping period done and dusted, and the New Year sales in full swing, retailers now begin to fess up to how busy they were over the festive period.

Share prices have been heading higher for most of the food and clothes retail chains. Whether they continue to do so will depend very much on these numbers and outlooks for 2020.

Monday 6 January 2020

Nothing in the corporate diary

Tuesday 7 January

Trading Statements



Morrison (Wm) Supermarkets, C4x Discovery Holdings

Wednesday 8 January

Trading statements

Greggs, Sainsbury’s, Topps Tiles

Thursday 9 January

Stocks that begin trading without rights to the latest dividend include WH Smith (LSE:SMWH), QinetiQ (LSE:QQ.), AVEVA Group (LSE:AVV) and AJ Bell (LSE:AJB).

Trading statements



Tesco, Marks & Spencer, Dunelm, Card Factory

Friday 10 January

US non-farm payrolls data for December will likely grab headlines when the numbers are published at lunchtime.

Trading statements

JD Sports, B&M

AGM/EGM

Plutus Powergen

These articles are provided for information purposes only. Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties. The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.

Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.