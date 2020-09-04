The Week Ahead: three FTSE 100 stocks in the spotlight

Monday 7 September

Trading statements



UP Global Sourcing Holdings, Associated British Foods, Dechra Pharmaceuticals, Diaceutics, Tungsten Corp, Blackbird



AGM/EGM



International Consolidated Airlines Group

Tuesday 8 September

Trading statements

McBride, Gamma Communications, Flowtech Fluidpower, Michelmersh Brick Holdings, STM Group, Arix Bioscience, Nucleus Financial Group, Gaming Realms, Alumasc, Surgical Innovations, Midwich Group, JD Sports Fashion, Vistry Group, Bakkavor, Ashtead, Cairn Energy, Luceco, Genus, Halfords, IQE, Meggitt, Signature Aviation, DWF Group, International Personal Finance, Travis Perkins, Fevertree Drinks



AGM/EGM



Hipgnosis Songs Fund, XPS Pensions Group, Oxford Instruments, Ashtead, Civitas Social Housing, DS Smith, Royal Mail

Wednesday 9 September

Trading statements

S4 Capital, Computacenter, Tullow Oil, Inspired Energy, Aquis Exchange, Biffa, Emis, Frontier Developments, Sanne Group



AGM/EGM



Bermele, Walker Crips

Thursday 10 September

Companies that begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include Spectris, Mattioli Woods and Derwent London



Trading statements



Team17, Epwin Group, Rank Group, International Public Partnerships, Safestore Holdings, Jadestone Energy, Mirriad Advertising, Midatech Pharma, WM Morrison Supermarkets, Dunelm, Forterra, Sportech, Serica Energy



AGM/EGM



Dixons Carphone, Montanaro European Smaller Cos Trust, ReNeuron Group, Beowulf Mining, British Smaller Companies VCT, U & I Group, Fuller Smith & Turner, Victoria, Speedy Hire, N Brown

Friday 11 September

Nothing in the diary yet

