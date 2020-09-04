The Week Ahead: three FTSE 100 stocks in the spotlight
Amid a wobble on Wall Street, our head of markets analyses important results in the diary.
4th September 2020 12:19
by Richard Hunter from interactive investor
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Amid a wobble on Wall Street, our head of markets analyses important results in the diary.
Monday 7 September
Trading statements
UP Global Sourcing Holdings, Associated British Foods, Dechra Pharmaceuticals, Diaceutics, Tungsten Corp, Blackbird
AGM/EGM
International Consolidated Airlines Group
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Tuesday 8 September
Trading statements
McBride, Gamma Communications, Flowtech Fluidpower, Michelmersh Brick Holdings, STM Group, Arix Bioscience, Nucleus Financial Group, Gaming Realms, Alumasc, Surgical Innovations, Midwich Group, JD Sports Fashion, Vistry Group, Bakkavor, Ashtead, Cairn Energy, Luceco, Genus, Halfords, IQE, Meggitt, Signature Aviation, DWF Group, International Personal Finance, Travis Perkins, Fevertree Drinks
AGM/EGM
Hipgnosis Songs Fund, XPS Pensions Group, Oxford Instruments, Ashtead, Civitas Social Housing, DS Smith, Royal Mail
Wednesday 9 September
Trading statements
S4 Capital, Computacenter, Tullow Oil, Inspired Energy, Aquis Exchange, Biffa, Emis, Frontier Developments, Sanne Group
AGM/EGM
Bermele, Walker Crips
Thursday 10 September
Companies that begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include Spectris, Mattioli Woods and Derwent London
Trading statements
Team17, Epwin Group, Rank Group, International Public Partnerships, Safestore Holdings, Jadestone Energy, Mirriad Advertising, Midatech Pharma, WM Morrison Supermarkets, Dunelm, Forterra, Sportech, Serica Energy
AGM/EGM
Dixons Carphone, Montanaro European Smaller Cos Trust, ReNeuron Group, Beowulf Mining, British Smaller Companies VCT, U & I Group, Fuller Smith & Turner, Victoria, Speedy Hire, N Brown
Friday 11 September
Nothing in the diary yet
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