The Week Ahead: three FTSE 100 stocks in the spotlight

by Richard Hunter from interactive investor |

Amid a wobble on Wall Street, our head of markets analyses important results in the diary.

Monday 7 September

Trading statements 
 
UP Global Sourcing Holdings, Associated British Foods, Dechra Pharmaceuticals, Diaceutics, Tungsten Corp, Blackbird 
 
AGM/EGM
 
International Consolidated Airlines Group

Tuesday 8 September

Trading statements 

McBride, Gamma Communications, Flowtech Fluidpower, Michelmersh Brick Holdings, STM Group, Arix Bioscience, Nucleus Financial Group, Gaming Realms, Alumasc, Surgical Innovations, Midwich Group, JD Sports Fashion, Vistry Group, Bakkavor, Ashtead, Cairn Energy, Luceco, Genus, Halfords, IQE, Meggitt, Signature Aviation, DWF Group, International Personal Finance, Travis Perkins, Fevertree Drinks
 
AGM/EGM
 
Hipgnosis Songs Fund, XPS Pensions Group, Oxford Instruments, Ashtead, Civitas Social Housing, DS Smith, Royal Mail

Wednesday 9 September

Trading statements 

S4 Capital, Computacenter, Tullow Oil, Inspired Energy, Aquis Exchange, Biffa, Emis, Frontier Developments, Sanne Group
 
AGM/EGM
 
Bermele, Walker Crips

Thursday 10 September

Companies that begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include Spectris, Mattioli Woods and Derwent London 
 
Trading statements 
 
Team17, Epwin Group, Rank Group, International Public Partnerships, Safestore Holdings, Jadestone Energy, Mirriad Advertising, Midatech Pharma, WM Morrison Supermarkets, Dunelm, Forterra, Sportech, Serica Energy
 
AGM/EGM
 
Dixons Carphone, Montanaro European Smaller Cos Trust, ReNeuron Group, Beowulf Mining, British Smaller Companies VCT, U & I Group, Fuller Smith & Turner, Victoria, Speedy Hire, N Brown

Friday 11 September

Nothing in the diary yet

