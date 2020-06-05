The Week Ahead: three FTSE 100 stocks to watch

by Richard Hunter from interactive investor |

As shares in household names recover rapidly, our head of markets looks to upcoming financial results.

Monday 8 June

Trading statements 

Frontier Developments, Thruvision, Safestore 

AGM/EGM 

Sound Energy, S4 Capital, Zotefoams

Tuesday 9 June

Trading statements 

British American Tobacco, Oxford Instruments, CML Microsystems, AVEVA Group, Big Yellow, McKay Securities, Speedy Hire, Schroder Real Estate, RWS Holdings

AGM/EGM

S&U, Menhaden, Nostrum Oil & Gas

Wednesday 10 June

Trading statements 

Paragon Banking Group, Shaftesbury, LondonMetric, Vp, Castings

AGM/EGM

EKF Diagnostics, Gaming Realms, TBC Bank, Destiny Pharma, Ergomed, Advanced Medical Solutions, Flowtech Fluidpower, WPP, Camellia

Thursday 11 June

Companies that begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include Vodafone, Severn Trent, 3i Group.

Trading statements 

Syncona, Johnson Matthey, JLEN Environmental Assets Group, TalkTalk Telecom, Babcock International, CMC Markets, B&M European Value Retail, Norcros,  Mind Gym

AGM/EGM

Xeros Technology Group, Corero Network, Financial Software, Bacanora Lithium, Sopheon, Parity Group, Churchill China, Wm Morrison Supermarkets, Coats Group, Dignity

Friday 12 June

AGM/EGM

Katoro Gold, Informa

These articles are provided for information purposes only.  Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties.  The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.

