The Week Ahead: three FTSE 100 stocks to watch
As shares in household names recover rapidly, our head of markets looks to upcoming financial results.
Monday 8 June
Trading statements
Frontier Developments, Thruvision, Safestore
AGM/EGM
Sound Energy, S4 Capital, Zotefoams
Tuesday 9 June
Trading statements
British American Tobacco, Oxford Instruments, CML Microsystems, AVEVA Group, Big Yellow, McKay Securities, Speedy Hire, Schroder Real Estate, RWS Holdings
AGM/EGM
S&U, Menhaden, Nostrum Oil & Gas
Wednesday 10 June
Trading statements
Paragon Banking Group, Shaftesbury, LondonMetric, Vp, Castings
AGM/EGM
EKF Diagnostics, Gaming Realms, TBC Bank, Destiny Pharma, Ergomed, Advanced Medical Solutions, Flowtech Fluidpower, WPP, Camellia
Thursday 11 June
Companies that begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include Vodafone, Severn Trent, 3i Group.
Trading statements
Syncona, Johnson Matthey, JLEN Environmental Assets Group, TalkTalk Telecom, Babcock International, CMC Markets, B&M European Value Retail, Norcros, Mind Gym
AGM/EGM
Xeros Technology Group, Corero Network, Financial Software, Bacanora Lithium, Sopheon, Parity Group, Churchill China, Wm Morrison Supermarkets, Coats Group, Dignity
Friday 12 June
AGM/EGM
Katoro Gold, Informa
These articles are provided for information purposes only. Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties. The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.
Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.