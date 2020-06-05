The Week Ahead: three FTSE 100 stocks to watch

Monday 8 June

Trading statements

Frontier Developments, Thruvision, Safestore

AGM/EGM

Sound Energy, S4 Capital, Zotefoams

Tuesday 9 June

Trading statements

British American Tobacco, Oxford Instruments, CML Microsystems, AVEVA Group, Big Yellow, McKay Securities, Speedy Hire, Schroder Real Estate, RWS Holdings

AGM/EGM

S&U, Menhaden, Nostrum Oil & Gas

Wednesday 10 June

Trading statements

Paragon Banking Group, Shaftesbury, LondonMetric, Vp, Castings

AGM/EGM

EKF Diagnostics, Gaming Realms, TBC Bank, Destiny Pharma, Ergomed, Advanced Medical Solutions, Flowtech Fluidpower, WPP, Camellia

Thursday 11 June

Companies that begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include Vodafone, Severn Trent, 3i Group.

Trading statements

Syncona, Johnson Matthey, JLEN Environmental Assets Group, TalkTalk Telecom, Babcock International, CMC Markets, B&M European Value Retail, Norcros, Mind Gym

AGM/EGM

Xeros Technology Group, Corero Network, Financial Software, Bacanora Lithium, Sopheon, Parity Group, Churchill China, Wm Morrison Supermarkets, Coats Group, Dignity

Friday 12 June

AGM/EGM

Katoro Gold, Informa

