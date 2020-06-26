The Week Ahead: US jobs, Sainsbury’s, AB Foods

Monday 29 June

Trading statements

GB Group, Distil, John Wood Group, Harworth, Draper Esprit, Porvair, Anglo-Eastern Plantations, Hunting

AGM/EGM

Chesterfield Resources, Lookers, Volvere, John Wood Group, Centamin, Predator Oil & Gas, Hawkwing, Mereo Biopharma, Baron Oil, Bonhill Group, Synairgen, Victoria Oil & Gas, WANdisco, Harwoth, Mears, Witan Pacific Investment Trust, IQE, BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust, Anglo-Eastern Plantations

Tuesday 30 June

Trading statements

On the Beach, Driver Group, CloudCoCo, D4T4 Solutions, Walker Greenback, Aseana Properties, NextEnergy Solar Fund, SysGroup, SIG, Civitas Social Housing

AGM/EGM

Xtract Resources, LSL Property Services, Metal Tiger, Henry Boot, Oilex, Gunsynd, ASA International, Keystone Law, Maintel Holdings, Gulf Marine, W Resources, Ingenta, Good Energy, SIG, Prospex Oil & Gas, 4d Pharma, Reach4entertainment, Fox Marble Group, GYG, Impellam Group, Petropavlovsk, ATTRAQT Group, Safestay, i3 Energy, Universe Group, Trans-Siberian Gold, Robinson, Cobra Resources, Keller Group, Asiamet Resources, Centaur Media, Allied Minds

Wednesday 1 July

Trading statements

Enteq Upsteam, Sainsbury’s, Topps Tiles, Costain Group

AGM/EGM

Third Point Offshore Investors

Thursday 2 July

Companies that begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include National Grid and Homeserve.

Trading statements

DS Smith, Associated British Foods, Meggitt

AGM/EGM

Sainsbury’s

Friday 3 July

Nothing of note in the diary

