The Week Ahead: US jobs, Sainsbury’s, AB Foods
A week after Tesco published its Q1 results, arch-rival Sainsbury's issues a crucial three-month report. There’s also widely-watched US jobs data in a what is a four-day week on Wall Street.
Monday 29 June
Trading statements
GB Group, Distil, John Wood Group, Harworth, Draper Esprit, Porvair, Anglo-Eastern Plantations, Hunting
AGM/EGM
Chesterfield Resources, Lookers, Volvere, John Wood Group, Centamin, Predator Oil & Gas, Hawkwing, Mereo Biopharma, Baron Oil, Bonhill Group, Synairgen, Victoria Oil & Gas, WANdisco, Harwoth, Mears, Witan Pacific Investment Trust, IQE, BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust, Anglo-Eastern Plantations
Tuesday 30 June
Trading statements
On the Beach, Driver Group, CloudCoCo, D4T4 Solutions, Walker Greenback, Aseana Properties, NextEnergy Solar Fund, SysGroup, SIG, Civitas Social Housing
AGM/EGM
Xtract Resources, LSL Property Services, Metal Tiger, Henry Boot, Oilex, Gunsynd, ASA International, Keystone Law, Maintel Holdings, Gulf Marine, W Resources, Ingenta, Good Energy, SIG, Prospex Oil & Gas, 4d Pharma, Reach4entertainment, Fox Marble Group, GYG, Impellam Group, Petropavlovsk, ATTRAQT Group, Safestay, i3 Energy, Universe Group, Trans-Siberian Gold, Robinson, Cobra Resources, Keller Group, Asiamet Resources, Centaur Media, Allied Minds
Wednesday 1 July
Trading statements
Enteq Upsteam, Sainsbury’s, Topps Tiles, Costain Group
AGM/EGM
Third Point Offshore Investors
Thursday 2 July
Companies that begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include National Grid and Homeserve.
Trading statements
DS Smith, Associated British Foods, Meggitt
AGM/EGM
Sainsbury’s
Friday 3 July
Nothing of note in the diary
