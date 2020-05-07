The Week Ahead: Vodafone, Morrisons, TUI, US-China friction  

Monday 11 May

Trading statements

Diploma, Hiscox, RDI REIT, Kosmos Energy, Bank of Ireland, Victrex, Dignity, Midwich Group

AGM/EGM

McColl's Retail, EVR Holdings, Axiom European Financial Debt, Anglo Pacific

Tuesday 12 May

Trading statements

Vodafone, On the Beach, Canadian Overseas Petroleum, Titon Holdings, Focusrite, Atlas Mara, Inspecs, AIB Group, Numis, Treatt, Wm Morrison Supermarkets, Hyve, Land Securities, Renishaw, Premier Oil

AGM/EGM

Irish Continental Group, Standard Life Aberdeen, Reckitt Benckiser, PureCircle, Macfarlane Group, X5 Retail

Wednesday 13 May

Watch for the first print of UK Q1 GDP. The Bank of England thinks the UK may contract by 14% this year, with the latest monetary policy report already having pointed to an unprecedented 25% decline in the current quarter and 3% fall in Q1.

Trading statements

Tui, C&C Group, Ten Entertainment, Aston Martin Lagonda, TP ICAP, TI Fluid Systems, Stock Spirits, Brewin Dolphin, Lamprell, Conect Group

AGM/EGM

Foxtons, Robert Walters, Faron Pharmaceuticals, Burford Capital, Zotefoams, Tritax Big Box Reit, Ultra Electronics, TransGlobe Energy Corporation, Kenmare Resources, Secure Trust Bank, Tp Icap, Dialight

Thursday 14 May

Among the few shares starting to trade without the right to the latest dividend are Serco, Unilever, Clarkson, Fevertree Drinks

Trading statements

Hellenic Telecommunications, Grainger, Indivior, Arrow Global, Helios Towers

AGM/EGM

Triple Point Social Housing Reit, Telit Communications, Serco, Just Group, Prudential, Gresham Technologies, Just Eat Takeaway, Cairn Energy, European Assets Trust, Direct Line Insurance, Computacenter, Genel Energy, Flutter Entertainment, Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon, Horizonte Minerals

Friday 15 May

Trading statements

Apax Global Alpha

AGM/EGM

William Hill, Phoenix Group, Petrofac, Gresham House

These articles are provided for information purposes only. Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties. The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.

Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.