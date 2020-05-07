The Week Ahead: Vodafone, Morrisons, TUI, US-China friction
As markets appear a little more stable, our head of markets discusses next week’s big results and other notable events.
Monday 11 May
Trading statements
Diploma, Hiscox, RDI REIT, Kosmos Energy, Bank of Ireland, Victrex, Dignity, Midwich Group
AGM/EGM
McColl's Retail, EVR Holdings, Axiom European Financial Debt, Anglo Pacific
Tuesday 12 May
Trading statements
Vodafone, On the Beach, Canadian Overseas Petroleum, Titon Holdings, Focusrite, Atlas Mara, Inspecs, AIB Group, Numis, Treatt, Wm Morrison Supermarkets, Hyve, Land Securities, Renishaw, Premier Oil
AGM/EGM
Irish Continental Group, Standard Life Aberdeen, Reckitt Benckiser, PureCircle, Macfarlane Group, X5 Retail
Wednesday 13 May
Watch for the first print of UK Q1 GDP. The Bank of England thinks the UK may contract by 14% this year, with the latest monetary policy report already having pointed to an unprecedented 25% decline in the current quarter and 3% fall in Q1.
Trading statements
Tui, C&C Group, Ten Entertainment, Aston Martin Lagonda, TP ICAP, TI Fluid Systems, Stock Spirits, Brewin Dolphin, Lamprell, Conect Group
AGM/EGM
Foxtons, Robert Walters, Faron Pharmaceuticals, Burford Capital, Zotefoams, Tritax Big Box Reit, Ultra Electronics, TransGlobe Energy Corporation, Kenmare Resources, Secure Trust Bank, Tp Icap, Dialight
Thursday 14 May
Among the few shares starting to trade without the right to the latest dividend are Serco, Unilever, Clarkson, Fevertree Drinks
Trading statements
Hellenic Telecommunications, Grainger, Indivior, Arrow Global, Helios Towers
AGM/EGM
Triple Point Social Housing Reit, Telit Communications, Serco, Just Group, Prudential, Gresham Technologies, Just Eat Takeaway, Cairn Energy, European Assets Trust, Direct Line Insurance, Computacenter, Genel Energy, Flutter Entertainment, Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon, Horizonte Minerals
Friday 15 May
Trading statements
Apax Global Alpha
AGM/EGM
William Hill, Phoenix Group, Petrofac, Gresham House
