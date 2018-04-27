The week ahead: WPP, HSBC, Standard Chartered

There's plenty for investors to get their teeth into over the coming week, with the remaining banks and insurers updating the market, and potential for excitement in WPP's report.

Monday 30 April

WPP shares plunged after chief executive Martin Sorrell stepped down a fortnight ago after 33 years at the business. But bargain hunters have been nibbling away since in hope that this triggers a break-up of the advertising behemoth.

These first-quarter results may be too soon for any big decisions, and it's more likely that executive chairman Roberto Quarta will wait until a new boss is in place before deciding what to do next.

• Chart of the week: WPP shares in the 'buy zone'

• FTSE 100 dogs of the day

Trading Statements

WPP, Randall & Quilter, Interserve, Luceco, Close Brothers Group

AGM/EGM

Symphony International, Independent Oil & Gas, Georgia Healthcare, Forbidden Technologies, Greencoat UK Wind, Minoan Group, Old Mutual

Tuesday 1 May

Trading Statements

Pelatro, Nasstar, Virgin Money

AGM/EGM

Apax Global Alpha, Jardine Lloyd Thompson, Barclays

Wednesday 2 May

Revenue will be the big number to watch in Standard Chartered's Q1 results.

Deutsche Bank is after a 10% increase in revenue year-on-year to $3.95 billion, which is within double-digit guidance, but held back by a weak March for the Financial Markets division.

Trading Statements

Inmarsat, Indivior, PPHE Hotel, IWG, Direct Line Insurance, Standard Chartered

AGM/EGM

Ocado, Phoenix Group, Glencore, Rio Tinto, Lancashire Holdings, Unilever

Thursday 3 May

Trading statements

Lancashire Holdings, Apax Global Alpha, Elektron, Smith & Nephew

AGM/EGM

Rolls-Royce, Unilever, Equiniti, GlaxoSmithKline, Lighthouse Group, Trinity Mirror, Reckitt Benckiser

Friday 4 May

HSBC shares are trading at eight-week highs ahead of these first-quarter results. FX rates are likely to impact the lender's tangible net asset value (TNAV), say analysts at Deutsche Bank. Watch for a weak dollar increasing TNAV by $3.15 billion for the quarter.

Expect common equity tier 1 (CET1) ratio of 14.6% for the quarter.

Deutsche rates HSBC shares a 'hold'.

Trading statements

HSBC, Mail.RU Group, Havelock Europa

AGM/EGM

Microsaic Systems, Morgan Sindall, Rightmove, Smurfit Kappa