The week ahead: WPP, HSBC, Standard Chartered
27th April 2018 17:25
by Lee Wild from interactive investor
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There's plenty for investors to get their teeth into over the coming week, with the remaining banks and insurers updating the market, and potential for excitement in WPP's report.
Monday 30 April
shares plunged after chief executive Martin Sorrell stepped down a fortnight ago after 33 years at the business. But bargain hunters have been nibbling away since in hope that this triggers a break-up of the advertising behemoth.
These first-quarter results may be too soon for any big decisions, and it's more likely that executive chairman Roberto Quarta will wait until a new boss is in place before deciding what to do next.
• Chart of the week: WPP shares in the 'buy zone'
Trading Statements
WPP, Randall & Quilter, Interserve, Luceco, Close Brothers Group
AGM/EGM
Symphony International, Independent Oil & Gas, Georgia Healthcare, Forbidden Technologies, Greencoat UK Wind, Minoan Group, Old Mutual
Tuesday 1 May
Trading Statements
Pelatro, Nasstar, Virgin Money
AGM/EGM
Apax Global Alpha, Jardine Lloyd Thompson, Barclays
Wednesday 2 May
Revenue will be the big number to watch in's Q1 results.
Deutsche Bank is after a 10% increase in revenue year-on-year to $3.95 billion, which is within double-digit guidance, but held back by a weak March for the Financial Markets division.
Trading Statements
Inmarsat, Indivior, PPHE Hotel, IWG, Direct Line Insurance, Standard Chartered
AGM/EGM
Ocado, Phoenix Group, Glencore, Rio Tinto, Lancashire Holdings, Unilever
Thursday 3 May
Trading statements
Lancashire Holdings, Apax Global Alpha, Elektron, Smith & Nephew
AGM/EGM
Rolls-Royce, Unilever, Equiniti, GlaxoSmithKline, Lighthouse Group, Trinity Mirror, Reckitt Benckiser
Friday 4 May
shares are trading at eight-week highs ahead of these first-quarter results. FX rates are likely to impact the lender's tangible net asset value (TNAV), say analysts at Deutsche Bank. Watch for a weak dollar increasing TNAV by $3.15 billion for the quarter.
Expect common equity tier 1 (CET1) ratio of 14.6% for the quarter.
Deutsche rates HSBC shares a 'hold'.
Trading statements
HSBC, Mail.RU Group, Havelock Europa
AGM/EGM
Microsaic Systems, Morgan Sindall, Rightmove, Smurfit Kappa
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