What does history teach us about investing through downturns and recoveries?

The coronavirus outbreak is not the first time that markets have encountered severe problems

Global stock markets have given investors plenty of sleepless nights this year. The extreme volatility caused by the pandemic has wiped billions of pounds from leading indices, leaving people uncertain about their financial future

The coronavirus outbreak is not the first time that markets have encountered severe problems. Over the past few decades, there have been numerous crises, including the Dot-com bubble bursting 20 years ago, the outbreak of Sars in 2003, and the global financial crisis that started in 2007.

Even though the current situation is, arguably, more serious because Covid-19 is a full-blown pandemic, history suggests stock markets do eventually recover. It is just important to be patient as a recovery will not happen overnight. In fact, the average time taken is 648 days.

Some crashes have lasted considerably longer. The financial crisis of 2007-09 saw the FTSE All-Share lose almost 50% of its value and take 1,529 days to recover, according to data from financial market data firm Refinitiv. The slump of 2000-03 saw a similar loss and 1,393 days of recovery.

The good news is that dire situations may end up providing longer-term benefits, according to Myron Jobson, personal finance campaigner at interactive investor, Moneywise’s parent company.

“Some of the best years can follow some of the worst, so it is worth hanging on in there,” he says.

He cites research by interactive investor showing how a £1,000 investment in the FTSE All Share and MSCI ACWI Index at the end Feb 2000, just before the Dot-com bust, would have grown to £2,037 and £2,907 respectively by 14 March 2020. That is a gain of almost 104% and 191%, even after recent falls.

The same amount invested at the end of September 2007, when markets were near their highest levels before the financial crash began, would now be worth £1,425 and £2,483 (to 14 March 2020), which represents an increase of 43% and 148%, respectively.

Of course, every investor wants to know what they should be doing right now. As long as you have a diverse portfolio and are investing for the long term, the simple answer is to sit tight and do nothing, according to Sarah Coles, personal finance analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown.

“The markets have always risen and fallen in the short term, and sometimes they do so dramatically, so as long as you are putting your money away for the long term, you should not allow yourself to be thrown off course,” she says.

Coles also suggests that living through this crisis will help illustrate how the value of investments can fall, as well as rise, in the short term. As we have had a decade of stock market growth, this is not something that younger investors have experienced.

Steady investing through rocky times: a beginner's guide

“We know that things can look bleak for a while before the turn, and it is still not the end of the world,” she says. “During the financial crisis, the FTSE 100 fell for 17 months before hitting the bottom and then took another four years to get back to the peak. But it did recover.”