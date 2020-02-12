What Shakespeare can tell us about money in 2020

Most people don't pick up Shakespeare's plays when they're looking for investing advice. But for what it’s worth, here’s my pick of the best.

“Wisely and slow; they stumble that run fast.” (Romeo and Juliet)

All throughout history we have heard of the triumph of the tortoise over the hare and the mantra that slow and steady wins the race.

Shakespeare reminds us of this wisdom, and I think this mantra is one of the most critical elements of successful investing. Executing a consistent investment plan and process over time is the key to wealth preservation and growth.

There is also a body of evidence that lower volatility strategies (avoiding the stumbles) can generate the highest long-term returns. Higher volatility investments (those that run fast) will have short bursts of outstanding performance but tend to experience higher frequency and severity of downturns.

The mathematics of loss is not kind to the hares.

If you lose 10%, you have to make 11% to get even;

lose 20%, you have to make 25%;

lose 50% and you have to make 100% just to get your capital back.

Investing in a low volatility strategy requires patience.

“No profit grows where is no pleasure ta’en.” (Taming of the Shrew)

Shakespeare is imploring us to always love what we do. There is little to be gained in partaking in things we have no interest in.

What I love most about the investment business is that it is constantly changing, evolving and is something that you can engage in for an entire lifetime.

That said, the very best part is that you actually get better as you get older and wiser. This doesn’t apply to other endeavours in life.

Wisdom in investing is defined as learning from mistakes as we go along.

“You pay a great deal too dear for what’s given freely.” (Winter’s Tale)

Here it is not too difficult to think of high charges on actively managed investment funds that are actually closet index trackers, or paying for investment advice, to be put into an index tracker fund that you could quite easily have selected yourself, with a bit of research.

Or perhaps paying a percentage fee for your platform when you could save £50,000 over a 30-year period with a flat fee!

This quote is as relevant today as it was 400 years ago.

