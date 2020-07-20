Which way might Lloyds Bank shares move this week?

Lloyds Banking Group (LSE:LLOY)

We're obviously devotees of "The Trend," but it is always important to pay attention to fundamentals too.

Often, it can be the case where internet chatrooms positively drool over a goose about to lay a golden egg, when a little bit of research will discover the goose is actually a very small male duck.

This is the reason we'll often give quite wide trigger parameters when disclosing trading scenario, in the hope if something actually happens, it's not the result of gossip but rather a trading position based on facts.



This, of course, brings us to Lloyds Banking Group (LSE:LLOY)!



According to "The Trend", Lloyds Bank's share price should make some sort of movement pretty soon as it's within days of colliding with the blue downtrend, presently at 32.345p.

The reason for movement is pretty basic, we're not the only folk capable of drawing a line and, should the price meander above the trend, it's liable to provoke some quite "un-Lloyds" behaviour.

Initially, we'd hope to witness traffic in the direction of an initial 34.5p with secondary, if exceeded, at 37p.

Visually, there's a reasonable expectation of the 37p level provoking some sort of hesitation, due to this ambition matching the level of a few prior highs.

Only with closure above the 37p level shall we feel (relatively) safe in believing things have changed with Lloyds' share price and some real optimism is permitted for the longer-term.

A word of caution as there's a risk the market may chose to play a little game with traders. In the event the share price is miraculously spiked above the blue downtrend in the opening second of trade in the days ahead, there's an enhanced risk of it being a "gotcha" ploy, one very capable of provoking reversals to an initial 28.25p with secondary calculating at a frightening 24p.

Regardless, it feels like Lloyds is about to make a movement in the week ahead. Fingers crossed it's in the correct direction.