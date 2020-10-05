Why buying ETFs is a no-brainer when investing in US large caps

Why ETFs?

US equity exposure forms a core part of most investors’ portfolios. Before we dive into the comparison, it is worth revisiting why going passive and buying ETFs is a no-brainer when investing in US large-cap equites. While the benefits of low costs and transparency are welcome, it is the long-term performance of US-equity ETFs that is their key selling point. Our own research has shown that just 1 in 20 actively managed funds have survived and outperformed their passive peers over the trailing 10 years.

The Basics

The iShares Nasdaq 100 ETF (LSE:CNX1) selects the largest 100 non-financial companies listed on the Nasdaq stock exchange and weights them by their market capitalisation. The Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (LSE:VUSA) invests in the largest 500 companies listed across all major exchanges in the US (including the Nasdaq), also in proportion to their market size.

On the surface, the two market-cap approaches to investing in US stocks share some similarities. For example, both offer exposure to mega- and large-cap stocks and there is a significant overlap in holdings, with the Vanguard ETF currently investing in 82 of the 100 stocks selected by the iShares ETF. However, a closer inspection of each strategy reveals significant differences, which should be understood before investing.

For a start, the iShares fund has an ongoing charge of 0.33%, considerably higher than the 0.07% charged by the Vanguard ETF. This fee differential can be expected to act as a reliable tailwind for the Vanguard offering, which will boost relative performance over longer investment periods.

Sector differences

As we can see from Exhibit 2, below, the iShares Nasdaq 100 ETF has allocated almost half its investments to tech companies, with the remainder focused on Consumer Cyclicals and Telecommunication stocks (15% to 20% each). While also favouring tech stocks, the S&P 500 strategy is comparably much more diversified, offering a more balanced representation across sectors.

Exhibit 2 Sector positioning, trailing 12-month average