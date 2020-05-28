Why this is a massive day for the FTSE 100 index

Like many of you, I have been following the stock market’s reaction to the pandemic like a hawk, looking for trends or signs that indicate what might happen next. And, once the dust had settled after the initial crash, a clear pattern of behaviour did eventually emerge.

Thankfully, you do not need a crystal ball to identify possible future market moves, although it does require a faith in charting, or technical analysis. I have heard the argument against charting many times, including the amusing claim that “charts are for sailors!”.

There are some who rely solely on charts to trade, but I prefer to use them as an additional aid to making investment decisions alongside fundamental analysis of the underlying business. Technical analysis can indicate levels at which the share price may see support or resistance, a useful tool in deciding entry and exit points for an investment, or for placing stop-loss orders.

Now, with the FTSE 100 up over 540 points, or 9.6%, in just two weeks, and at its highest since 10 March when the crash was still in full swing, it is worth taking a close look at what the charts are telling us about the direction markets might take in the days and weeks ahead.

My FTSE 100 chart

It was only possible for me to identify potentially important levels for the FTSE 100 index once the initial sell-off and subsequent volatility had died down.

The index peaked at 7,480 on 20 February, just before major selling took hold. By 16 March, it was trading just below 4,900 for a drop of 2,580 points, or 34.5%. In the following days it was unclear whether this was indeed the bottom, or if the market might lurch lower again.

Despite regular selling pressure, the FTSE 100 did not trouble that low again. Instead, a strong upward move on 23 March proved the beginning of a rally from 4,994 to 5,815 three days later, a gain of 16.4%.

Even then, extreme volatility amid uncertainty around the pandemic and its impact both on global health and the economy, meant it was not until the end of April that I became more confident in the ability of charts to call this market. Now I could have more faith in the lines I’d drawn on the chart. I’ll explain the coloured lines in the next section.