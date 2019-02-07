This is why Thomas Cook shares just rocketed 20%

After a grim 2018, our head of equity strategy assesses the outlook for Thomas Cook after Q1 results.

Thomas Cook (LSE:TCG) lost even more this winter than the year before, but a strategic review of the airline business is food for the bulls.

Like-for-like revenue rose 1% in Cook's first quarter to £1.656 billion, but margins deteriorated and losses for the three months widened by £14 million to £60 million. Weak demand in the UK and Northern Europe hurt the holidays business, while the airline also lost money in the traditionally weaker quarter.

We're told the December bank covenant tests were met, but concerns over Cook's balance sheet will not go away. Net debt of £1,588 million is a millstone around Cook's neck, and it just does not have the money to make crucial and necessary improvements to the business.

If it wants more own-brand hotels, greater digital reach and a more efficient business, it has got to spend big. Current poor profitability and weak cash flow will not provide the warchest it needs.

This explains the rationale behind a much-needed strategic review of the airline operation. Cook says it will consider "all options", and this update certainly reads like a For Sale notice. Its 103 aircraft carried 20 million passengers last year, generated £3.5 billion of revenue and 37% growth in profit to £129 million. What am I bid?

Thomas Cook's share price was up almost 20% at one stage early Thursday, although this is in the context of an 85% decline since making a multi-year peak in May last year.