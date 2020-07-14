Will Britain really become a cashless society?

Contactless payments have become the norm across the UK as customers have shifted to tapping to pay rather than using cash during the pandemic.

Around 66% of all transactions in the UK are now contactless, with 45% of people saying their use of cash has decreased during the crisis, new data from Mastercard shows.

Globally, the UK’s preference for contactless payments has outpaced other countries.

Some 59% of people in the UK say they prefer to pay via contactless debit or credit card – 15% more than the global average of 44%, according to a recent survey of more than 11,000 people by survey and data platform Dynata.

But does this rapid increase in contactless payments spell the end of cash in the UK?

Before the pandemic took hold, card payments were already rising.

Debit card payments overtook cash payments for the first time in the UK in 2017.

There were 1.6 billion transactions on debit cards in February 2020 alone, 9.2% more than in February 2019, according to the latest data from banking industry body UK Finance.

Nearly 5.4 million people almost never use cash, and by 2028 cash is expected to account for just 9% of all payments.

Not completely cashless

Despite the rise of contactless payments, the UK is far from a cashless society.

There are more than £70 billion worth of notes in circulation – roughly twice as many as a decade ago –according to data from the Bank of England. That works out at around £1,000 in cash for every person in the UK.

Cash remains the second most frequently used payment method in the UK and accounted for 28% of all transactions in 2018.

Why do we still need cash?

An estimated 2.2 million people in the UK rely entirely on cash for their day-to-day transactions, according to research by Access to Cash Review.

The independent review investigated consumers’ requirements for cash in the UK over the next five to 15 years and found that cutting back on cash could see vulnerable communities suffer.

“If the UK moves too fast towards being cashless without including all parts of society, millions could be left behind. Our research conducted last year showed that over eight million adults would struggle to cope in a cashless society,” says a spokesperson.

“Poverty is actually the biggest indicator of cash dependency, not age. And for many, the lack of universal broadband and mobile connectivity simply means that digital payments are not possible.”

Sarah John, chief cashier for the Bank of England, adds: “We are committed to cash. Although its use is declining, many people, including vulnerable groups, still prefer to use cash. It is important that everybody has a choice about how they make payments.”

A survey in May by consumer group Which? found that half (51%) of those doing grocery or other shopping for someone else had been given cash to pay for it.

It reports that latest figures from leading UK ATM machine operator Notemachine show that cash withdrawals have gone down by 45% since lockdown began –though people are taking out 13% more.

Is cash safe to use during a pandemic?

As Covid-19 spread, fears over whether cash could transmit the disease heightened. Researchers claim that the virus can live on surfaces for anything from a few hours to a few days.

However, The Royal Mint says that cash poses no greater risk of spreading the coronavirus than any other communal surface.

“The risk posed by handling coins is no greater than touching other common surface such as public handrails or door handles,” a spokesperson says.

“In line with general health guidance, using hand sanitiser or washing hands after touching communal surfaces is advised.”

Legislation needed to protect cash

In the March 2020 Budget, the Government committed to several initiatives to ensure cash would be available to those who need it.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak pledged to start a new joint cash strategy group, which aims to provide an oversight of the entire cash system in the UK. The group will be headed by the Treasury and will also include the Bank of England, the Financial Conduct Authority and the Payment Systems Regulator.

The Chancellor also committed to maintaining all current cash denominations and safeguarding against counterfeit coins. He promised to improve the UK’s cash distribution system and ensure that cash will be dispersed equally across the nation.

Politicians are now calling for the Government to go a step further. In May, 37 cross-party MPs signed a letter to the Chancellor, urging him to protect the nation’s cash system and access to free ATMs.

“Cash is a lifeline for many at the best of times and an important budgeting tool, particularly for the hundreds of thousands of vulnerable people that depend upon it to go about their daily lives,” they wrote.

This need for legislative protection is echoed by Access to Cash Review.

“We believe the only way to manage the cash system is for the Government to legislate and give regulators the tools that they need to protect cash access,” the review argues.

“We propose legislation to put an obligation on banks to provide suitable cash access to their customers. This would allow the UK to move forward into a digital future without the risk of millions of people being left behind.”

Enabling more retailers or pubs to offer cashback services – even without a purchase being made – could help reduce the strain on the UK’s cash system and ensure that more people have access, it argues.

New ways to pay

As the use of contactless payments has risen, new technology has emerged to make paying even easier.

Rather than having to take out your card to pay, you can now do so by tapping your phone, using jewellery and clothes or even your fingerprint.

Paying by phone

There are several mobile payment apps that you can use to make payments on your phone, including Apple Pay, Google Pay and, more recently, Samsung Pay.

They allow you to store credit, debit, loyalty and gift cards in a digital wallet. To make a purchase, all you have to do is tap your device at a contactless payment terminal.

The number of people using digital wallets will increase from 2.3 billion in 2019 to nearly 4 billion worldwide by 2024, according to new data from Juniper Research.