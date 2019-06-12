Winners, losers and unintended consequences from QE experiment

Further rate cuts in bank rate alone might not be enough to bring inflation in line… the Bank of England remains committed to improving liquidity in credit markets that are not functionally normally.” So wrote Mervyn King, then governor of the Bank of England, to Alistair Darling, the chancellor of the exchequer, in March 2009. A decade later, the fallout from that letter is still being felt by ordinary Britons up and down the country.

King’s letter sought permission for the Bank to embark on a radical economic experiment that would be dubbed quantitative easing (QE). A version of QE had helped the US escape the Great Depression of the 1930s and also boosted the moribund Japanese economy in the early 2000s. With conventional monetary policy having failed to lift the UK out of the financial crisis-induced recession that had begun 15 months earlier – and having run out of road with official bank rates already cut to just 0.5% – the governor wanted to try something different.

The chancellor gave his permission. The Bank’s plan was to print new money that it would spend buying up gilts and high-quality corporate bonds held by the banking sector. By getting cash into the banks’ reserves, it hoped to encourage them to lend more to both corporate and personal customers, who would then spend and invest more, thereby stimulating the economy.

Innovative Finance Isas: don’t let rewards blind you to the risks

Rising bond prices

All that cash going into the bond market would also push up the price of bonds, simultaneously bringing down yields. With interest rates across the economy set in relation to gilt yields, this would put further downwards pressure on borrowing costs, providing the economy with an additional shot in the arm.

In fact, the post-financial crisis QE experiment had begun in the US in November 2008, when the US Federal Reserve under Ben Bernanke began buying up mortgage-backed securities; by 2014, when the Fed halted bond purchases, it had acquired $4.5 trillion (£3.4 trillion) worth of assets. In the UK, meanwhile, the Bank of England’s QE programme got under way within days of the governor’s exchange of letters with the chancellor. The Bank’s purchases of gilts and higher-quality corporate bonds would eventually total £445 billion, including a £70 billion round of QE in 2016 following the UK’s referendum vote to leave the European Union.

Did QE work? Well, on the face of it, the Bank’s experiment proved successful. The UK came out of recession in the third quarter of 2009 and has since enjoyed a longer period of sustained economic growth than any other G7 nation. Unemployment peaked at much lower levels than in other countries and the recovery has seen employment hit record highs.

How to build a core and satellite investment trust portfolio

Bravery vindicated?

Certainly, those involved in the decision to unleash QE a decade ago believe their bravery has been vindicated. David Blanchflower, a member of the Bank’s monetary policy committee at the time, said earlier this year: “It was the equivalent of 10,000 Warren Buffetts showing up… two people saved the world – Bernanke saved the world on the monetary front, and Gordon Brown on the fiscal front.” The current bank governor, Mark Carney, continues to praise the initiative.

Still, not everyone is convinced. Rob Macquarie of the think tank and campaign group Positive Money argues that QE has had little direct effect on large parts of the economy. Rather, he maintains, the rich have got richer, courtesy of asset price bubbles in markets such as bonds, equities and property as the Bank’s cash worked its way through the system.

“Bank lending to non-financial businesses has hardly increased since the crisis,” Macquarie says. “Instead, most of the new money has remained in financial markets, exacerbating a concentration of wealth in the south east of the UK and among wealthier households. Mortgage lending has resumed its steady climb. House prices, especially in London, are increasingly unaffordable.”

If that sounds uncomfortably political, other critics of QE go much further. Baroness Ros Altmann, the economist and pensions campaigner who served as pensions minister in David Cameron’s government, says QE is partly to blame for the unprecedented political volatility we have experienced in recent years.

“I believe unconventional monetary policies may have played a role in Brexit, Trump and rising populism, and the side effects may be feeding popular disaffection with the entire capitalist system – most particularly among the younger generation,” Altmann argues. “The powerful groups who benefit most from QE – governments, financial market participants and the wealthiest – have so far held sway, but ongoing redistribution may at least partly explain disaffection with the establishment and the rise of populism.”

The data does lend weight to this theory. The Bank of England’s own analysis, published last year, suggests the wealth of the average household in the richest 10% of the UK has increased by more than £350,000 during a decade of QE. Other groups in society have not kept pace. The Office for National Statistics calculates that the UK’s “Gini coefficient”, a widely used measure of inequality, rose 10 percentage points between 2010 and 2016.

QE, in other words, appears to have pitted rich against poor. It has also created a generational divide, since people over the age of 45 in the UK own 80% of the financial assets buoyed by the cash injection.

Turn to unintended consequences, and the granular detail of market performance over a decade of QE is remarkable. For savers with cash in bank and building society savings accounts, the depressive effect of QE on their returns has proved devastating. In December 2009, the average cash individual savings account paid an annual interest rate of 4.5% a year; by the end of last year, that figure had fallen to just 0.9%.

The introduction of QE was disastrous for savers,” says Anna Bowes, co-founder of website Savings Champion. “Savings providers no longer needed to attract cash from savers as they had access to cheap funding; this meant that best-buy rates dropped heavily to discourage savers, leaving old accounts paying comparably high rates – and these were therefore cut too.”

What you need to look at before investing in a tracker fund or ETF

Shares soar; gilt yields and annuities slump