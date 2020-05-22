XP Power: one of my favourite companies

I’m also confident because the architects of XP Power’s previous metamorphoses are still running the company. Chairman James Peters founded it and owns a substantial shareholding. Duncan Penny, chief executive since 2003 joined as finance director in 2000.

In the year to December 2019, revenue increased marginally, but adjusted profit declined 16% as the company contended with a 21% reduction in sales to semiconductor equipment manufacturers, US tariffs on imports from China where XP Power manufactures some power converters, and a delay in shipments due to hiccoughs in a new software system.

The company has not updated the market on trading since 4 April, but then it was going well. Its two Vietnamese factories were operating normally and its Chinese factory had reopened after a Covid-19 shutdown.

It was experiencing exceptional demand in healthcare, and signs of recovery in semiconductor equipment, and it was receiving far more orders than it was billing, an indication that demand has increased. Since XP Power makes converters for patient monitoring equipment, ventilators, diagnostic and laboratory equipment, one can imagine where some of it was going. However, industrial markets will suffer if the economy does.

Scoring XP Power

I like XP Power. It sticks to growing markets where reliability and support are as important as cost, it works closely with customers, who, judging by XP Power’s profit margins are happy to pay for a reliable product and help to design it into their products.

A prolonged recession would hurt XP Power’s industrial customers, but the company has a history of investing through difficult times, and emerging with greater market share.

Does the business make good money? [2]

＋ High returns on capital and sales

＋ Decent cash conversion

What could stop it growing profitably? [2]

＋ Modest borrowings

＋ Big competitors like TDK-Lambda seem to be less dynamic

？ Low-cost competitors are price competitive for less complex products

？ Industrial/semiconductor markets are cyclical

How does its strategy address the risks? [2]

＋ XP Power is moving its product portfolio up the value chain

＋ It has the largest technical sales-force, and biggest range of customisable converters

＋ Controls quality and costs by manufacturing high value products

＋ Markets have different cycles, healthcare is growing more reliably

Will we all benefit? [2]

＋ Directors are experienced and committed shareholders

？ They are also very well paid, but perhaps not extravagantly so

＋ The company lists employees first among competitive advantages, and publishes a cultural survey score (75/100)

＋ It also explains itself very well

Are the shares cheap? [1]

A share price of £30.30 values the enterprise at about 22 times adjusted profit in 2019, but 2019 was a tough year and, although 2020 probably will be too, I think the shares are reasonably priced. XP Power is probably a good long-term investment.

Richard owns shares in XP Power

Contact Richard Beddard by email: richard@beddard.net or on Twitter: @RichardBeddard.

