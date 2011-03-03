Your top 10 ISA questions answered

Individual savings accounts, or ISAs, were introduced in 1999 to encourage saving and investment. While their tax breaks make them an attractive option, it's important to understand the rules to get the most out of them.This guide will give you the lowdown on everything from what an ISA is and the different types available to the tax breaks, investment strategies and how to transfer previous ISAs to a new one.

What is an ISA?

An ISA is a tax-efficient savings and investment vehicle. There are two main types - a cash ISA, which is like a savings account offered by banks and building societies and is available to open from age 16; and a stocks and shares ISA, which invests in the stockmarket, either directly into shares or through a collective investment such as a unit trust or investment trust. These are available to anyone over the age of 18.A self-select ISA is a form of stocks and shares ISA, where you can build your own portfolio from a wide range of investments including funds, shares, gilts (government bonds), bonds and exchange traded funds.The junior ISA is the new kid on the block. This was announced in October 2010 as a replacement for the child trust fund. Although the details are yet to be finalised, the Treasury announced that it will allow investments in cash and stocks and shares, with the child unable to touch the money until they reach 18.

What are the ISA allowance limits?

Each tax year, there's an ISA allowance you can use for your tax-efficient savings and investments. In the 2011/12 tax year, the allowance is £10,680.Of this, up to £5,340 can be paid into a cash ISA, with the balance going into a stocks and shares ISA. You can even put the lot into a stocks and shares ISA if you like.

Remember you can't open more than one cash ISA and one stocks and shares ISA each tax year.

What are the benefits?

Whatever type of ISA you plump for, there are a number of tax breaks that will boost your savings and investments.For cash ISAs, you receive any interest tax-free. With a stocks and shares ISA, you'll benefit from its capital gains tax-free status. Capital gains tax at 18%, or 28% for higher-rate taxpayers, is charged on any gains you make in excess of the annual allowance.

Understanding stocks and shares ISAsThe income tax benefits on a stocks and shares ISA depend on the type of investment you hold. If your money is held in shares that pay dividends, although you won't be able to claim back the 10% tax credit, there's no further tax to pay. While this doesn't benefit basic and non-taxpayers, it does save higher-rate taxpayers from paying a further 22.5% tax on their dividends.However, even if you're not a taxpayer, it's worth taking advantage of your ISA allowance. You may become a taxpayer in the future, at which point you'll be glad you sheltered your money in a tax-free environment.

4 How do I decide which type of ISA to go for?

Whether you go for a cash ISA, a stocks and shares ISA, or a combination of the two will depend on your financial objectives and attitude to risk.Unlike a cash ISA, the value of a stocks and shares ISA can go down as well as up. These can rise and fall in value but, over time, the reward for taking this additional risk could be a better return than if you'd put the money in a cash ISA.It's sensible to avoid a stocks and shares ISA if there's a possibility that you'll need the money in the short term. Ideally, to ensure you don't get caught out by a surprise stockmarket tumble, you need to be able to leave your money in a stocks and shares ISA for at least five years.

5 What does it cost to have an ISA?