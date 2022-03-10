Zelensky’s list of shame: global brands still working in Russia

Ukraine has put further pressure on international corporations still working in Russia to pull out as the conflict enters a third week. Here are some of the companies still open for business in Moscow.

As Western companies pull out of Russia in protest at the invasion of Ukraine, Ukraine’s foreign ministry has published a list of 50 global brands that have decided to stay open for business in Russia.

Ukraine has called on all companies to “review their decisions and completely terminate their activities in Russia.”

“Every ruble paid in taxes to Russia turns into deaths and tears of Ukrainian children,” read a social media post by the ministry.

It named and shamed some of the world’s biggest brands, although the list is widely expected to shrink rapidly as economic sanctions and public opinion put pressure on businesses to shut down operations in Russia.

Already, there are reports that Uniqlo has performed a U-turn and will suspend operations there.