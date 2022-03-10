Zelensky’s list of shame: global brands still working in Russia
Ukraine has put further pressure on international corporations still working in Russia to pull out as the conflict enters a third week. Here are some of the companies still open for business in Moscow.
As Western companies pull out of Russia in protest at the invasion of Ukraine, Ukraine’s foreign ministry has published a list of 50 global brands that have decided to stay open for business in Russia.
Ukraine has called on all companies to “review their decisions and completely terminate their activities in Russia.”
“Every ruble paid in taxes to Russia turns into deaths and tears of Ukrainian children,” read a social media post by the ministry.
It named and shamed some of the world’s biggest brands, although the list is widely expected to shrink rapidly as economic sanctions and public opinion put pressure on businesses to shut down operations in Russia.
Already, there are reports that Uniqlo has performed a U-turn and will suspend operations there.
These articles are provided for information purposes only. Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties. The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.
Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.
Editor's Picks