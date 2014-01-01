Trading account application - What you need to know - TMF
What you need to know
Risks - We want to make sure that you're comfortable with the risks of investing, so please remember that the value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may not get back all the money you put in. All investments carry a varying degree of risk and it's important you understand the nature of these risks. Learn more
Your money and investments - It's important to understand how your money and investments will be held and investment protection schemes that apply. Learn more
Your investment decisions - We want to remind you that our services are execution only. Together with our partners we also provide opinions on whether to buy a specific investment. None of the opinions we provide are a personal recommendation. We have not assessed your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. If you're unsure about the suitability of a particular investment or think you need a personal recommendation, you should speak to a suitably qualified financial adviser.
Conflicts of interest - We have a conflicts of interest policy that identifies circumstances that constitute, or may give rise to, conflicts of interest which pose material risk of damage to one or more of our customers. Learn more
Referral site commission - We’ll pay any site owner a fee for each referral and / or account opened. The referral fees do not affect the rates & charges that our customers will pay. If you’d like further details of the payment structure between us and our referral partners please contact us.
Online investment costs - We are proud of our fair flat fee pricing. As a new customer, you can choose one of our service plans, which will have different charges depending on which plan you choose. Find out more about the new Service Plans here. You can change your Service Plan at any time.
Terms - Before you open an account with us you will be asked to confirm that you have read our terms of service.