How risky are Company Warrants?

The value of your investments can go down as well as up, you may not get back all the funds that you invest.

Warrants are not suitable for everyone. You should not deal in warrants unless you understand their nature and the extent of your exposure to risk. You should have satisfied that they are suitable for you in light of your circumstances and financial position

Before trading you should fully understand the nature of warrants and your exposure to the risk involved.

The geared nature of warrants means that a relatively small movement in the share price of the underlying asset will result in larger movements in the value of the warrant. Therefore company warrants provide the opportunity for greater returns than ordinary share dealing but also greater risk of potential losses.

If there are insufficient buy orders, the market price of a warrant will be affected. There is a risk that you could not sell your warrants for a reasonable price.

A warrant may become worthless if your expectations are not realised before it's expiry.

If you are in any doubt you should consult an independent adviser.