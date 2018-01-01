Interactive Investor

WisdomTree Commodity ETF FAQs

What type of investment is WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity ETF? 

WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity is an exchange-traded fund (ETF) that invests in a broad range of commodities. Commodities are physical assets and include metals such as gold, silver and copper, oil and gas, and so-called ‘soft’ commodities such as wheat, sugar and cocoa beans.

An ETF tracks the up and down movements of a market index (a group of similar investments), replicating its investment performance. Investors can access a range of asset classes with ETFs, including shares, bonds, property and commodities. 