WisdomTree Commodity ETF FAQs

Exchange-traded funds (ETFs) are divided up into types called ‘physical’ and ‘synthetic’. Synthetic ETFs, in contrast to a physical ETF, do not physically own the assets in the index they are following. Instead, the index is replicated through swap transactions. A swap contract, which is purchased from a counterparty, usually a bank, is an agreement to provide the total return of the index the ETF is following. For doing this, the ETF provider pays the counterparty a fee for the swap contract. One of the big risks of synthetic ETFs is so-called counterparty risk. This means the risk that the counterparty (the bank in the swap agreement) failing to deliver their obligations, for example if they become insolvent.

This distinction is slightly different with commodity ETFs. Some commodity ETFs may be physically replicated. So, for example, a physically replicated gold ETF will mean the ETF owns actual gold bars sitting in a vault.

However, it is not possible to do this with many commodities because they are unsuitable for storage or more difficult to store. This is why some ETFs are synthetic and buy futures contracts, which is an agreement to buy the commodity at a set price at a set date.