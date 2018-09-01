Home >

FIDELITY JAPAN TRUST PLC

FIDELITY JAPAN TRUST PLC 31 AUGUST 2019

The Trust recorded NAV returns of -5.3% over the 12 months to August 2019, underperforming the reference index, which returned -0.5%. The discount to NAV narrowed over the same period and the Trust’s share price returned -1.3%. Stock selection in machinery-related sectors detracted from performance over the 12-month period. Global trade frictions and slower growth in China posed downside risks for earnings. The contribution from holdings in retail and services companies was mixed, and was largely determined by idiosyncratic factors. Conversely, positions in innovative internet firms and semiconductor related companies made a positive contribution to returns.

FIDELITY SPECIAL VALUES PLC 31 JULY 2019

The Trust recorded NAV returns of -2.8% over the 12 months to July 2019, underperforming the reference index, which returned 1.0%. The discount to NAV widened over the same period and the Trust’s share price returned -5.0%. Stock selection in machinery-related sectors detracted from performance over the 12-month period. Global trade frictions and slower growth in China posed downside risks for earnings.

The contribution from holdings in retail and services companies was mixed, and was largely determined by idiosyncratic factors.

FIDELITY JAPAN TRUST PLC 30 JUNE 2019

The Trust recorded NAV returns of -10.3% over the 12 months to June 2019, underperforming the reference index, which returned -2.1%. The discount to NAV widened marginally over the same period and the Trust’s share price returned -11.0%.

Stock selection in machinery-related sectors detracted from performance over the 12-month period. Global trade frictions and slower growth in China posed downside risks for earnings. The contribution from holdings in retail and services companies was mixed, and was largely determined by idiosyncratic factors. Conversely, positions in innovative internet-related companies and global leaders in medtech made a positive contribution to returns.

FIDELITY JAPAN TRUST PLC MARCH 2019

The Trust recorded NAV returns of -6.5% over the 12 months to March 2019, underperforming the reference index, which returned -1.7%. The discount to NAV narrowed over the same period and the Trust’s share price returned -4.9%. Stock selection in machinery-related sectors detracted from performance over the 12-month period. Global trade frictions and slower growth in China posed downside risks for earnings.

FIDELITY JAPAN TRUST PLC FEBRUARY 2019

The Trust recorded NAV returns of -11.2% over the 12 months to February 2019, underperforming the reference index, which returned -7.1%. The discount to NAV narrowed over the same period and the Trust’s share price returned -9.8%.

Stock selection in machinery-related sectors detracted from performance over the 12-month period. Escalating trade frictions and slower growth in China posed downside risks for earnings. The contribution from holdings in retail and services companies was mixed, and determined by stock-specific factors. Conversely, positions in innovative internet-related companies and global leaders in fields such as medical equipment made a positive contribution tor returns.

FIDELITY EUROPEAN VALUES PLC JANUARY 2019

The Trust recorded NAV returns of -14.2% over the 12 months to
January 2019, underperforming the reference index, which returned
-5.0%. There was a marginal widening of the discount to NAV over
the same period and the Trust’s share price returned -14.8%.
Stock selection in machinery-related sectors detracted from
performance over the 12-month period. Escalating trade frictions
and slower growth in China posed downside risks for earnings. The
contribution from holdings in retail and services companies was
mixed, and determined by stock-specific factors. Conversely,
positions in innovative internet-related companies and global
leaders in fields such as medical equipment made a positive
contribution tor returns.

FIDELITY JAPAN TRUST PLC SEPTEMBER 2018

The Trust recorded NAV returns of 26.7% over the 12 months to
September 2018, outperforming the reference index, which returned
13.9%. The discount to NAV narrowed over the same period and
the Trust’s share price returned 28.4%.

Strong stock selection in the services sector, particularly among
recruitment and staffing companies, was a key contributor to
returns over the 12-month period. Holdings in innovative medtech
and internet-related firms also performed well. Conversely, stockspecific
factors weighed on holdings in the retail and
pharmaceutical sectors.