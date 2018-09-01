FIDELITY JAPAN TRUST PLC

FIDELITY SPECIAL VALUES PLC 31 JULY 2019

The Trust recorded NAV returns of -2.8% over the 12 months to July 2019, underperforming the reference index, which returned 1.0%. The discount to NAV widened over the same period and the Trust’s share price returned -5.0%. Stock selection in machinery-related sectors detracted from performance over the 12-month period. Global trade frictions and slower growth in China posed downside risks for earnings.

The contribution from holdings in retail and services companies was mixed, and was largely determined by idiosyncratic factors.