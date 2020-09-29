Analysis of charges and impact on portfolio values

Our example uses typical SIPPs and Personal Pensions, comparing the charges faced over a 30 year investment horizon.

Total portfolio value after 30 years

Provider Total Portfolio Value Difference vs ii SIPP Interactive Investor SIPP £1,104,900 - Hargreaves Lansdown SIPP £1,041,500 -£63,300 AJ Bell YouInvest SIPP £1,079,400 -£25,500 Fidelity Personal Investing SIPP £1,071,400 -£33,500 Barclays Smart Investor SIPP Account £1,065,800 -£39,000 Vanguard Personal Pension (SIPP) £1,098,500 -£6,400 Aviva Personal Pension £1,061,500 -£43,300 Scottish Widows Retirement Account £1,071,500 -£33,400 Standard Life SIPP £1,0100,00 -£94,800

Total charges after 30 years

Provider Total Charges Difference vs ii SIPP Interactive Investor SIPP £104,800 - Hargreaves Lansdown SIPP £139,500 +£34,700 AJ Bell YouInvest SIPP £118,800 +£14,000 Fidelity Personal Investing SIPP £123,600 +£18,800 Barclays Smart Investor SIPP Account £127,400 +£22,600 Vanguard Personal Pension (SIPP) £108,600 +£3,800 Aviva Personal Pension £127,100 +£22,300 Scottish Widows Retirement Account £123,200 +£18,400 Standard Life SIPP £157,500 +£52,700

Typical investor pensions

For all example comparisons, our analysis assumes:

A typical investor aged 35 with an accumulated pension pot of £100,000

Over a 30 year investment lifecycle, annual gross contributions of £10,000 have been added to the pension

One buy and one sell trade in each year, with associated dealing charges included.

The investment returns reflect the following charges:

Administration fees

Dealing costs (assuming online transactions only)

Fund manager charges, known as the Ongoing Charges Figure.

All competitor charges were taken from their published fees and were correct as at 29 September 2020. In the summary tables above, charges and portfolio values have been rounded to the nearest £100 for illustration purposes.

Ongoing Charges Figure (OCF)

The analysis assumes a typical portfolio of active funds, with an average OCF of 0.66%.

This OCF is taken from the investment each year, not from your pension cash.

The typical OCF used is the average fee charged by the active funds (not investment trusts) making up the ii Super 60 range, as published in their Key Investor Information Documents in October 2020. Each provider shown may offer a different range of investments.



Investment returns

For all comparisons shown, the Lang Cat assumed: