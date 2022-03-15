Pension Wise: free, impartial pension guidance

How can Pension Wise help?

Choosing the best options for you and your pension can be tricky. Pension Wise, a government service from MoneyHelper, can help you with free, impartial pensions guidance.

Pension Wise can help you to understand your options if you are considering taking an income from your pension, transferring your pension or are thinking about how much money you will leave after you die.

They will try to help you to understand all the options available to you and the tax implications, advantages and disadvantages involved.

You can book free telephone or face-to-face appointments if you are aged 50 or over. In a Pension Wise appointment, you will be able to speak with an impartial advisor.

Alternatively, you can visit their website for more information.

