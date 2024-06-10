What is ii Community?

ii Community is a social trading network to connect with investors, talk about your investments and see how your portfolio compares to others.

It’s free to join and gives you the chance to be part of an active, supportive community. With public and private groups, you can link up with like-minded people and have real-time conversations about strategies, best performers, and new finds.

You can even follow ii's award-winning journalists, meaning you can always keep your finger on the pulse of the market.