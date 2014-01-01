Please remember, investment value can go up or down and you could get back less than you invest.
Deliveroo IPO: everything you need to know
Graeme Evans discusses the talking points of one of the biggest UK stock market floats in years.
FAQs
When is Deliveroo launching its IPO?
There is no official date, yet. It is thought that Deliveroo is considering beginning the float process on 8th March – but this has not been confirmed.
How can I buy Deliveroo shares?
interactive investor will offer Deliveroo shares from day 1.
If you’re not a customer, you can open an account today in preparation for the shares becoming available.
Similar to the recent Moonpig IPO, Deliveroo's admission could occur in two stages:
- Conditional dealing period
For the first few days, until all conditions of the Stock Exchange listing have been met, Deliveroo shares can only be bought in a Trading Account.
Please note that if the shares fail to become fully listed, the transactions during this period will be declared void by the Exchange.
- Unconditional dealing
Once trading in the company’s shares becomes unconditional, trades can be placed in the usual way. At this point you can also buy Deliveroo shares in a Stocks and Shares ISA or a SIPP.
How much will Deliveroo shares cost?
Share prices will not become clear until nearer the time. We will keep this page updated as more information becomes available.
