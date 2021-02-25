Deliveroo IPO: everything you need to know

A £5 billion serving of Deliveroo shares in a blockbuster stock market flotation will go some way to satisfying investor hunger for more British-led tech IPOs.

The Amazon-backed food delivery app is hoping to follow the Wall Street lead of US counterpart DoorDash (NYSE:DASH), which soared in value in the wake of its own market debut in December. It’s rumoured we’ll find out more from Deliveroo on 8 March.

Set up in 2013, Deliveroo now works with more than 140,000 restaurants and some 110,000 riders globally. It is also tapping into the significant growth potential of online grocery deliveries after setting up a series of partnerships with supermarket chains.

These ambitious growth plans and the impetus provided by lockdown trading mean Deliveroo could be valued at as much as $7 billion (£5 billion) in the potential IPO, based on the same multiples it used in January’s $180 million (£128 million) funding round.

That would put the company on a par with Hut Group owner THG (LSE:THG), which was valued in October at £5.4 billion in London’s biggest tech flotation for several years.

In keeping with so many of the Wall Street tech flotations, Deliveroo is still loss making and racked up a deficit of more than £300 million in 2019. While it says it traded profitably at an operating level for much of last year, it had to admit at the start of the pandemic that it faced collapse without the support of its major investor, Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN).

The lockdown has transformed its fortunes since then, given that households unable to visit their favourite restaurants have no choice but to order takeaway deliveries. Competition from the likes of Uber Eats and Just Eat (LSE:JET) is fierce, however, and there is now renewed uncertainty about the rights of workers in the gig economy.

Deliveroo: the essentials

Deliveroo now operates in almost 800 towns and cities after its expansion in 2020. As well as the core business, its Editions delivery-only kitchens help restaurants to significantly increase their output. There are now also on-demand grocery partnerships with major supermarket brands including Waitrose, Sainsbury's (LSE:SBRY), Morrisons (LSE:MRW), Aldi and Carrefour (EURONEXT:CA).

The most recent results for 2019 showed revenues 62% higher at £771.8 million, but losses rose to £319.9 million after significant investment. However, Deliveroo said in December that it had been profitable for more than six months at the operating level.

In the past year, 20,000 new restaurant partners joined Deliveroo and the company has 36 new grocery partnerships, covering around 1,600 UK sites on the platform.

It points out that the online food delivery sector remains relatively new, presenting an enormous opportunity for growth. And out of 21 meal occasions each week, it estimates that fewer than one of those is transacted online.

Deliveroo’s primary market is the UK, where it operates in more than 200 towns and cities, working with over 30,000 partner restaurants and 50,000 riders, and employing more than 1,000 people directly. But it also has operations in another 11 countries, including Australia and France.

Who runs the business?

Deliveroo is run by former investment banker Will Shu (pictured below), who co-founded the business in August 2013 with childhood friend Greg Orlowski. Their idea for starting Deliveroo came after Shu moved from New York to London and realised that food delivery options were lacking in comparison with his former home. The service launched in Chelsea, with Shu its first ever rider.