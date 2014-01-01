What are share offer IPOs?

The Initial Public Offering (IPO) of shares is when the stock of a company is sold to the public on a recognised exchange such as the London Stock Exchange (LSE) for the very first time. By undergoing this process a private company will become a public company. A private company will normally go public to raise funds for further expansion or to allow pre-IPO investors the opportunity to monetise their investment.

Once available on exchange the company’s shares are freely traded and the value of each share can rise and fall in relation to the prevailing market forces.

There are many advantages to a company going public but the cost in doing so is relatively high and there are many further responsibilities enforced on the company by the exchange and the regulator primarily to protect investors. In order to go public the company will normally seek the assistance of an investment bank to underwrite the offer and the lengthy document known as the Prospectus will be produced providing investors with every detail the company’s performance, reasons for IPO and the offer itself. The investment bank will appoint 'distributors' such as Interactive Investor and gauge public demand for the offer, which in turn will allow them to set a suitable price range and programme of events leading up to the listing on exchange.