Our approach to complaints
We pride ourselves on our service but recognise that sometimes things can go wrong. If we fall short of your expectations please tell us so that we can try and resolve the situation, and we can learn from any mistakes we have made.
You can contact us to raise any concerns:
- By logging in to your account and sending us a secure message
- By calling us on 0345 607 6001. We are here to help you between 7.45am and 5.30pm Monday to Friday.
- By writing to Customer Services, Interactive Investor, Exchange Court, Duncombe Street, Leeds, LS1 4AX.
To help us reply to your complaint promptly, please provide us with the following information:
- A summary of your complaint
- What you would like us to do to put it right
- Your account reference and a daytime telephone number so that we can contact you
We aim to respond to all complaints within 3 days, however sometimes it can take longer if a complaint is complex. If this is the case we will send an acknowlegement letter to you within 3 days and will keep you informed of progress.
We aim to resolve all complaints within 4 weeks, however if this is not possible we will provide you with an update at that time – explaining what actions we have taken and an anticipated date for responding in full. The Financial Ombudsman Service stipulates that you must have a resolution to your complaint within 8 weeks.
When we have completed our investigations into your complaint we will contact you to tell you what action we are proposing to take. If you are not satisfied with our response you should let us know immediately and we will let you know what your options are. Naturally, we hope that we can reach an agreement.
If you remain unhappy with our final response, we will give you details on how you can complain to the Financial Ombudsman Service (FOS). This independent dispute resolution scheme has been set up by the Financial Conduct Authority to settle complaints between consumers and businesses providing financial services. We will confirm your eligibility to refer your complaint to FOS in our final response and will provide you with a copy of the FOS explanatory leaflet.
You are also able to raise a civil case (i.e. via the courts) but, unlike the Ombudsman, this is not a free service and the cost of doing so is not covered by Interactive Investor.
You can contact FOS directly:
- In writing – Exchange Tower, London, E14 9SR
- By telephone – 0800 023 4 567
- Online – www.financial-ombudsman.org.uk
- Email – complaint.info@financial-ombudsman.org.uk
Or, if you are unhappy with our final response and if you accessed our services online you can submit your complaint to the European Commission’s Online Dispute Resolution Platform (ODR platform) which has been established to help customers resident in the EU who have bought good or services online. The ODR Platform will refer your complaint to the FOS, so you may prefer to contact the FOS directly.
Regulatory Complaints Data
The data below is updated every six months and is extracted from the reportable complaints data that we submit to the Financial Conduct Authority.
Complaints Publication Report
Firm name: Interactive Investor Services Limited
Group: Not applicable
Period covered in this report: 1 January 2019 to 30 June 2019
Brands/trading names covered: Interactive Investor Services Limited
|Product/Service Grouping
|Investments
|Number of complaints opened per 1,000 trades
|1.33
|Number of complaints opened
|1324
|Number of complaints closed
|1332
|Percentage closed within 3 days
|81.46%
|Percentage closed after 3 days but within 8 weeks
|18.54%
|Percentage upheld
|42.49%
|Main cause of complaints opened
|Other General Admin/Customer Service
'Number of complaints closed' refers to concerns which have been fully addressed and includes complaints that were either upheld or not upheld by the firm.
'Percentage upheld' refers to concerns where we accept that we made a mistake and fixed it to your satisfaction. Please rest assured, even if we do not accept fault we will do everything possible to assist in any way we can.