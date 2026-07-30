Our approach to complaints

We pride ourselves on our service but recognise that sometimes things can go wrong. If we fall short of your expectations please tell us so that we can try and resolve the situation, and we can learn from any mistakes we have made.
You can contact us to raise any concerns:
We aim to respond to all complaints within 3 working days, however sometimes it can take longer if a complaint is complex. If this is the case, we will send an acknowledgement by secure message, email or letter to you by the 5th working day and will keep you informed of progress.
We will contact you when we have completed our investigation into your complaint to tell you what action we are proposing to take. If you are not satisfied with our response you should let us know immediately and we will let you know what your options are.
We aim to resolve all complaints as soon as possible, but if we are unable to resolve your complaint within 8 weeks, we will send you an update by secure message, email or letter to let you know what your options are whilst we continue to find resolution.
If you remain unhappy with our final response, we will give you details on how you can complain to the Financial Ombudsman Service (FOS). This independent dispute resolution scheme has been set up by the Financial Conduct Authority to settle complaints between consumers and businesses providing financial services. We will confirm your eligibility to refer your complaint to FOS in our final response and will provide you with a copy of the FOS explanatory leaflet.
You are also able to raise a civil case (i.e. via the courts) but, unlike the Ombudsman, this is not a free service and the cost of doing so is not covered by Interactive Investor.
You can contact FOS directly:
Or, if you are unhappy with our final response and if you accessed our services online you can submit your complaint to the European Commission’s Online Dispute Resolution Platform (ODR platform) which has been established to help customers resident in the EU who have bought good or services online. The ODR Platform will refer your complaint to the FOS, so you may prefer to contact the FOS directly.
The data below is updated every six months and is extracted from the reportable complaints data that we submit to the Financial Conduct Authority.
Firm name: Interactive Investor Services Limited
Group: Not applicable
Period covered in this report: 1 January 2026 to 30 June 2026
Brands/trading names covered: Interactive Investor Services Limited
|SIPP complaints
|Product/Service Grouping
|Decumulation & Pensions
|Number of complaints opened per 1,000 accounts
|3.03
|Number of complaints opened
|411
|Number of complaints closed
|298
|Percentage closed within 3 days
|2.35%
|Percentage closed after 3 days but within 8 weeks
|61.41%
|Percentage upheld
|57%
|Main cause of complaints opened
|Other General Admin/Customer Service
|All other complaints
|Product/Service Grouping
|Investments
|Number of complaints opened per 1,000 accounts
|4.18
|Number of complaints opened
|4,069
|Number of complaints closed
|3,451
|Percentage closed within 3 days
|10.19%
|Percentage closed after 3 days but within 8 weeks
|71%
|Percentage upheld
|50.59%
|Main cause of complaints opened
|Delays/Timescales
'Number of complaints closed' refers to concerns which have been fully addressed and includes complaints that were either upheld or not upheld by the firm.
'Percentage upheld' refers to concerns where we accept that we made a mistake and fixed it to your satisfaction. Please rest assured, even if we do not accept fault we will do everything possible to assist in any way we can.