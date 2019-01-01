Our approach to complaints

We aim to respond to all complaints within 3 days, however sometimes it can take longer if a complaint is complex. If this is the case we will send an acknowlegement letter to you within 3 days and will keep you informed of progress.

We aim to resolve all complaints within 4 weeks, however if this is not possible we will provide you with an update at that time – explaining what actions we have taken and an anticipated date for responding in full. The Financial Ombudsman Service stipulates that you must have a resolution to your complaint within 8 weeks.

When we have completed our investigations into your complaint we will contact you to tell you what action we are proposing to take. If you are not satisfied with our response you should let us know immediately and we will let you know what your options are. Naturally, we hope that we can reach an agreement.