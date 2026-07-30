Our approach to complaints

We aim to respond to all complaints within 3 working days, however sometimes it can take longer if a complaint is complex. If this is the case, we will send an acknowledgement by secure message, email or letter to you by the 5th working day and will keep you informed of progress.

We will contact you when we have completed our investigation into your complaint to tell you what action we are proposing to take. If you are not satisfied with our response you should let us know immediately and we will let you know what your options are.

We aim to resolve all complaints as soon as possible, but if we are unable to resolve your complaint within 8 weeks, we will send you an update by secure message, email or letter to let you know what your options are whilst we continue to find resolution.