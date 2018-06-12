Halma: A reassuringly expensive FTSE 100 star

Now that Halma is finally in the FTSE 100 big league after four decades rising up the stockmarket ranks, it's comforting to see that this hugely impressive growth stock is still managing to tick off the milestones.

There were plenty of notable achievements in today's maiden blue-chip annual results, with record profit for the 15th consecutive year after revenues surpassed £1 billion for the first time. The final dividend was up 7% for the 39th consecutive year of showing a DPS increase of 5% or more.

For investors possibly turning to Halma for the first time following last December's FTSE 100 promotion, it’s fair to say that all this doesn't come cheap. Halma has a projected 2019 price earnings (PE) multiple of 28.8x, according to Investec, but the broker's analysts still think there's more to come from shares due to record cash flow and a gross margin well over 60%.

Halma's long-established, enhanced growth strategy has been built around a current portfolio of 41 subsidiary companies operating worldwide, with technology focused on hazard detection, life protection, personal and public health improvement and environmental protection.

The portfolio structure enables Halma to easily integrate new acquisitions as well as to merge or sell businesses should the longer-term market potential change adversely. This means Halma can grow rapidly without becoming too complex, although as chief executive Andrew Williams told interactive investor there’s no danger of Halma ever being forced into hasty purchases.

The company shuns costly auction processes and typically takes two or three years to get deals over the line following a lengthy period getting to know business owners and the markets they operate in.

In the last financial year, Halma spent £116 million on five deals across three sectors but the company could be tracking as many as 300 or 400 other companies during that time.

It's a strategy that continues to pay off as Halma is now able to generate £1.08 billion from 41 operating companies, compared with the £398 million made from 39 firms just a decade ago. Over a 30-year period, compound revenue growth has been 11%, with growth in all but two of those years.