In 2018, our regulator introduced new rules that require investment management firms to provide more information about the costs and charges that apply to certain securities. This drive for greater transparency is actively supported by ii as openness is an important factor in building trust between firms and their clients and helps maintain an appropriate focus on costs.

ii has made available an example statement that will tell you about the costs and charges borne by yourself with regard to the management and administration of your investments and the impact they have had on their performance.

Committed to transparency and improved communication

We believe that providing greater transparency on costs is a positive step for you and the wealth management industry. It means that you can better understand all of the costs that are associated with some of your securities and the impact they have on investment performance.