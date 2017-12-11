Trustnet Direct overview

other key changes to your service

improved international trading

An enhanced international trading offering allows you the option to hold up to nine currencies in a Trading and/or SIPP account. This means you can trade in your chosen international markets without having to convert currency with each trade. (Please note that current HMRC rules mean that ISA cash must be held in sterling, so while international stocks can be held in your ISA account, any sale must convert back into sterling.)

new SIPP

We have launched a new SIPP in partnership with leading pension administration specialist, Barnett Waddingham.

order types

You will be able to place market orders, limit / fill or kill and stop loss orders on UK and international markets. However, you are unable to set multiple limit orders on the same stock. Find out more here.

dividend payments

The pay away service is available as an automated service but there is no periodic pay away function. Dividends for international stocks are now paid in the relevant base currency.

improved payment options

To help you regularly fund and pay your fees with Direct Debit and also move your money in and out of your account using the Faster Payment Service.

mobile apps

You can login to your new interactive investor account using the iOS or android ii investing app - find out more and download here.

third party authority

We no longer accept instructions from third parties on behalf of account holders, unless there is a formal Power of Attorney in place.

new features

You can now view shareholder information and vote, and view corporate actions and make elections online.

You have access to a new portfolio X-ray tool to help you manage your portfolio.