Welcome to interactive investor

What ID will I Need?

In order to process your instructions, you will need to send us some documents so we can verify your identity. The type of ID documents you need to send will depend on what you wish to do with your account.

If you wish to sell what is in your ISA withdraw the cash and close your account

If you choose this option, please send a copy of a bank statement showing your name, bank account number and sort code back with your completed form. We will use this to verify your identity.

If you are unable to send a bank statement, please return the form with one of the following forms of ID and we will issue you a cheque:

A mobile phone bill displaying your full name and address

A utility bill displaying your full name and address

Document displaying your full name and current address from a reputable 3rd Party (for example a letter from your School or University, a doctor’s letter, or your National Insurance Number confirmation letter)

If you wish to keep your ISA open

If you wish to keep your account open, you will need to complete our Verification of Identity form and send this back to us with documents to prove your identity and address. You can find the Verification of Identity form included within our Maturity Form. Please note if you choose to keep your account, it will be subject to our standard charges.

You can choose one of the following 2 ways to prove your identity and address:

Option A – UK photocard driving license – send us a photocopy of your current photocard driving license, which confirms both your identity and address

– send us a of your current photocard driving license, which confirms both your identity and address Option B – Proof of Identity & proof of address – send us photocopies of 1 document from each column

Proof of Identity (choose one) Proof of Address (choose one) Valid (old style) full UK driving license You can use your old style full UK driving license as proof of identity or proof of address but not both. Valid old style full UK driving license You can use your old-style full UK driving license as proof of identity or proof of address but not both. Valid passport Utility bills – gas, electric, water or landline phone Must be dated within the past 3 months and issued by your provider (online bills won’t be accepted) Valid national identity card Current bank statement or debit card statement, issued by a regulated financial sector firm in the UK, EU or equivalent country Must be dated within the past 3 months and issued by your bank or building society (online statements won’t be accepted) Valid identity card issued by the Electoral Office for Northern Ireland Current Council Tax demand letter Must be dated within the current financial year Recent evidence of entitlement to a state or local authority-funded benefit (including housing benefit and council tax benefit), tax credit, pension, educational or other grant (Must be dated within the last calendar year) Instrument of a court appointment (such as liquidator, or grant of probate) (Must be dated within the last calendar year)

Please do not send us original documents

For full details of how to verify your identity if you wish to keep your account, please review the guidance on the Verification of Identity form.