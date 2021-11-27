Welcome to interactive investor

I have other questions, who can help?

If you would like to know more about the Share Foundation and the support it can offer you to get the most from the money in your ISA, please visit its website at sharefound.org.

If you have questions for your local authority about the circumstances of your account being set up for you, and how they have communicated with you about it, please contact it directly. Your local authority may also be able to provide your Share Foundation reference number, if you don’t already have it. When you return your maturity form, having this reference number will make it easier for us to confirm you are the owner of your account.

Otherwise, if you have questions about taking your money out or moving to ii or another ISA manager that are not answered here, please contact us on 0345 646 1041 and we are happy to help.