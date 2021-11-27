Welcome to interactive investor
- You have an ISA through a charity called The Share Foundation. This was set up for you as a child when you were looked after by a local authority.
- Your ISA previously managed by The Share Centre, but its service closed on 27 November 2021. Your account has been moved to a new ISA manager - interactive investor.
What is an ISA and why was one set up for me?
An ISA is a tax efficient savings/investment account. Your account was first set up as a Junior ISA when you were a child, and it became an adult ISA when you turned 18.
As you were in care for more than a year, the account was set up for you so you could receive a payment of £200 from the government to invest for your future. This was done through a charity called The Share Foundation. You can find out more about The Share Foundation at sharefound.org. Now that you are over 18 you have control over your money.
Why didn’t I know about this before?
Your local authority should have passed you a letter around the time of your 18th birthday to explain your options for the money in your Junior ISA. If this is the first you have heard of your ISA, it may be that you did not receive this letter at the time. Whatever happened, your money is still there, and you can now decide what you want to do with it
How much money do I have?
This will depend on your personal circumstances, including how the investments your money was put in to have performed. To find out how much your account is currently worth and be able to give instructions to interactive investor (your new ISA manager) about what you want to do with it, you first need to complete a ‘maturity form’ and send that in with suitable identification, as detailed on the form. If your local authority did pass you a letter about your ISA around the time of your 18th birthday, your maturity form will have been included in that.
If you didn't receive the letter of require a new maturity form, you can download one here. Alternatively, you can contact us on 0345 646 1041 to request one to be sent out to you.
I want to take my money out. What do I need to do?
As your ISA is now held with interactive investor, you need to complete a maturity form and send it back to us with identification documents. There are guidance notes on the form telling you what you need to complete and send back.
How quickly can I get my money out?
The process to withdraw funds takes on average 7-10 days but first you will need to complete and return your maturity form so it could be longer before you receive your money. If you no longer have the form or can’t find it, we can send you a copy. You will need to quote your Share Foundation reference when returning this form. if you don't have this, you can contact The Share Foundation to obtain it. Once we have received and validated your completed form and identification documents we will arrange for the investments in your account to be sold and the money paid out to you by BACs.
Where can I find out more about the migration from The Share Centre to ii?
You can find out more about the migration with our guide to Understanding your new service. You can also find information in our ii Terms of Service, or read more about more about your charges with ii or read ii's Privacy Policy
I have other questions, who can help?
If you would like to know more about the Share Foundation and the support it can offer you to get the most from the money in your ISA, please visit its website at sharefound.org.
If you have questions for your local authority about the circumstances of your account being set up for you, and how they have communicated with you about it, please contact it directly. Your local authority may also be able to provide your Share Foundation reference number, if you don’t already have it. When you return your maturity form, having this reference number will make it easier for us to confirm you are the owner of your account.
Otherwise, if you have questions about taking your money out or moving to ii or another ISA manager that are not answered here, please contact us on 0345 646 1041 and we are happy to help.