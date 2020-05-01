 

Budget 2021

With Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak set to deliver the first UK Budget of 2021 on 3 March, our experts analyse what might be in store and the impact on investors.

This year will be no ordinary Budget. Emergency measures to help the country through the pandemic are already in place, but more will be needed before it is over. Despite having a roadmap out of lockdown, the path to normality is still months away, and Chancellor Rishi Sunak must try to balance the books after spending hundreds of billions of pounds on support measures.

Will this Budget focus solely on getting us through the final stages of the crisis, or will he begin raising money before it is over? Our experts examine all the possibilities. We’ll be hearing your views, too, as we launch the interactive investor Budget Panel.
Related articles

54 minutes ago

The ii Budget Panel: what you want from the chancellor on 3 March

We’re giving you a voice with the launch of the interactive investor Budget Panel.

by Sam Barker

6 hours ago

Budget 2021: what could it mean for your personal finances?

With the March Budget under a week away, interactive investor shares thoughts on what might be in store.

by Myron Jobson

25 February

Senior Conservatives urge no Budget tax hikes

The chancellor should focus on getting business moving, according to top Tories.

by Marc Shoffman

24 February

Budget 2021: how could pensions change?

In Budget Briefing #1, we examine current pension allowances, reliefs and possible reforms.

by Rebecca O'Connor

