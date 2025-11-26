UK Budget

Autumn Budget 2025

Chancellor Rachel Reeves delivered her second Budget on 26 November 2025.



Our team of market-leading experts has cut through the noise to highlight the key announcements that matter most for your personal finances and investments.

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Autumn Budget 2025 reaction

"A 'smorgasbord' of tax hikes was predicted for Reeves’ second Budget as chancellor – and indeed that’s what we got. As a result of the Budget's £26 billion package of hikes, including £15 billion in personal taxes, few people and businesses will escape higher tax bills over the coming years.”



Craig Rickman, Personal Finance Editor

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Autumn Budget 2025: What investors need to know

Income tax and National Insurance thresholds frozen until 2031

Thresholds will now remain frozen for an additional three years beyond 2028.



Cash ISA limit will reduce for under-65s 

For savers under 65, the Cash ISA allowance will be capped at £12,000 from April 2027. The remaining portion of the £20,000 annual limit must be invested rather than held in cash.

Dividend tax rates to increase

From April 2026, dividend tax rates will rise by 2 percentage points. This means any dividend you receive on top of any other income will change to the following:

  • Basic rate (between £12,570 and £50,270): from 8.75% to 10.75%
  • Higher rate (between £50,271 and £125,140): from 33.75% to 35.75
  • Additional rate (above £125,140): stays the same at 39.35%

New cap on pension salary-sacrifice schemes 

From 2029, salary-sacrifice pension contributions above £2,000 will be taxed in line with standard employee pension contributions.



New “mansion tax” for high-value homes



The “mansion tax” will apply from 2028, with properties valued over £2 million charged £2,500 annually, and those over £5 million charged £7,500.



The two-child benefit cap will be scrapped from April 2026



This change could alter household budgets and long-term financial planning for many families.



Other notable announcements

  • Electric vehicle excise duty introduced:
    • 3p per mile for electric cars
    • 1.5p per mile for plug-in hybrids
  • Gambling tax on remote gaming will rise from 21% to 40%.
  • Infected blood compensation will be exempt from inheritance tax.
  • Additional funding will go to devolved governments, local leaders, libraries and playgrounds.
  • Free apprenticeship training for under-25s in SMEs.
  • Motability scheme reforms will remove luxury vehicles.

Stay informed with the latest news

It’s important to avoid knee-jerk reactions. While this Autumn Budget has shaken up the parts of the UK tax system, most of these reforms will not take place straight away.



So it’s good to think about your long-term plans. And make sure you stay informed on all the post-Budget news via On The Money podcast, as well as our editorial articles.

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