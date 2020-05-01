

This year will be no ordinary Budget. Emergency measures to help the country through the pandemic are already in place, but more will be needed before it is over. Despite having a roadmap out of lockdown, the path to normality is still months away, and Chancellor Rishi Sunak must try to balance the books after spending hundreds of billions of pounds on support measures.

Will this Budget focus solely on getting us through the final stages of the crisis, or will he begin raising money before it is over? Our experts examine all the possibilities. We’ll be hearing your views, too, as we launch the interactive investor Budget Panel.

