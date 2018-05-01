Useful forms - account admin
Using your account
useful forms
Asset Transfer form
To request a transfer of investments you hold with another provider into your ii account, please login to complete the relevant form.
Where to look? login > cash & transfers > transfer in
United States dealing (W-8 forms)
Before you can buy US listed shares, you need to complete a W-8 form. If you are a UK resident and your account is in your individual name you can complete the form online.
Where to look? login > account > useful forms
Asset Transfer form - Transfers from a U.S. Transfer Agent, Canadian Broker or Canadian Transfer Agent
If you wish to transfer your assets held with a U.S. or Canadian Transfer Agent to us, you will need to download, complete and return the form below.
The transfer process is usually completed within 6 weeks, however it can take longer depending on the investments you hold.
Please provide a Statement of Holding (DRS) no older than 90 days for each of your assets when returning your completed US or Canadian Asset Transfer form.
Important – please note that we are unable to accept transfers from a U.S. Broker.
upgrade your account online
If you already have an account with us, you can access a whole range of services and new markets by upgrading your account online today. Simply login and select 'add an account' from the 'account' menu.
Book Cost form
You can add or amend your own book costs online. Once logged in select 'investments' from the 'portfolio' menu and follow the instructions on the page.
Alternatively you can download the Book Cost Form, complete and return it to us and we will update your book costs for you.
Company Trading Account forms
Please complete, download and return the form below to add each new Director / Beneficial Owner to your Company Account.
Direct Debit forms
We recommend you use our simple online forms to give us any direct debit instructions.
Where to look? Login> cash & transfers > fee payments
Login > trading > regular investments
If you are unable to access these, please use the downloadable versions below.
To pay any regular account fees or fund your regular investments by Direct Debit then please complete and return the relevant form to us. Returning a form will be considered an instruction to change your account paying preferences and you will be notified in writing once this has been set up.
CREST Transfer form
Certificated Transfers
If you hold UK Share Certificates you can deposit them in your account allowing you to consolidate all your holdings electronically. You need to complete and sign a Crest Transfer Form for each line of stock held and return to us with your share certificates. Please ensure the details on the form match your certificates exactly, irrespective of spelling mistakes.
Gift of Shares Transfer
If the certificates you hold are in a single name, and you hold a joint account with us, you will also need to complete the Gift of Shares Transfer Form in order for us to deposit your shares.
Investment Club Trading Account forms
Please complete, download and return the Investment Club Trading Account - Additional Member Form to add a new member(s) to your Investment Club Account.
Power of Attorney Registration Form
To register the person(s) named on the Power of Attorney to administer one or more existing interactive investor account on behalf of the donor(s) named on the Power of Attorney.
Pension Trading Account forms
If you're opening a Pension Trading Account and wish to transfer assets to us from another provider, please download, complete and return the below Pension Trading Account – Asset Transfer Form together with your Application Form.
Self-Certification forms
UK Tax regulations* require the collection of certain information about each account holders tax residency and citizenship status.
*The term ‘tax regulations’ refers to regulations created to enable Automatic Exchange of Information and include the various Agreements to improve the International Tax Compliance entered into between the UK and the rest of the world. Specifically this refers to the Foreign Account Tax Compliance Act (FATCA) and the Common Reporting Standard (CRS).
United States Dealing (W-8BEN or W-8IMY)
As part of our obligations to the US Tax Authorities – Internal Revenue Service (IRS) we are required to document all holders of US securities. Additionally, should you reside in a country that has a treaty with the US you may benefit from treaty relief in respect of dividend and interest payments.
If you wish to invest in US (United States) stocks and shares, you will need to complete the appropriate Form W-8, depending on your account type.
For further information and official guidance please visit the IRS.gov website.
Individual Trading Accounts, Joint Accounts and ISAs
Form W-8BEN must be completed in sole name only. If you are a joint account holder, we require a separate W-8BEN for both account holders. Junior ISA accounts require a form to be completed in the child’s name, in addition to the form(s) required for the linked Registered Contact.
Please note – If you are yet to trade on an International Market with us, you may be required to first upgrade your account before submitting your W-8BEN. To upgrade your account and enable International Dealing, please log in and go to:
account > personal details & preferences > Upgrade Your Accounts
Investment Club Accounts
A UK investment club would typically be classed as a non-withholding foreign simple trust for the purposes of QI, but you should assess your own specific circumstances in conjunction with the official IRS instructions.
Please download and complete the W-8IMY forms below.
Per member
In addition to the W-8IMY and Withholding Statement, investment clubs are required to complete a W-8BEN form per individual member.
Please ensure you read the guidance notes prior to completion.
Pension Trading Accounts & Company Accounts
Other Account Types
For all other account types please email us.