It's quick and easy to manage your account online, but if you need a PDF form, you can find it here.
Royal Mail has announced important changes to its services. Due to these changes from 7 July 2025 Second Class post will take up to 5 days to deliver and only on every other weekday, so posting forms may take longer to reach us than it used to. First Class remains unaffected.
Where possible, we recommend choosing our digital services over paper forms.
New to ii? You can choose from a range of award-winning investment accounts. Whether it's a Stocks & Shares ISA, Managed ISA, Personal Pension (SIPP) or a Trading Account, you can open it online.
Already have an ii account? You can add an account to your profile by simply logging into your account, then selecting 'Portfolio' and then 'Add an account'. To make opening a new account easier for you, we'll complete the information we already have about you from your profile.
Investing together? Our Joint Trading Account provides all the benefits of our Trading Account, but with shared ownership, allowing couples to optimise their Capital Gains Tax allowance. Investments held in a Joint Trading Account will be registered in both names. Open a Joint Trading Account as a new customer.
If you are an existing ii customer you need to complete the form below to open a Joint Trading Account. You can send us the completed form via secure message from your existing account.
🗋 Joint Trading Account - Application form (PDF)
Once your account is open, you can send us your new account number to link your accounts together.
A Company Account allows you to trade in the name of a UK Limited Company. It offers the same benefits as a Trading Account; trade online or by telephone in a diverse range of investments such as UK and international equities, funds, ETFs and Investment Trusts.
Open a Company account by completing our online application form.
🗋 Company Account - Online Application form
We recommend choosing our digital services over paper forms where possible. However, you can send a completed paper form and supporting documents by post to: interactive investor, 4th Floor, 3 South Brook Street, Leeds LS10 1FT.
You can use the forms below to add additional members to your account.
🗋 Power of attorney registration form (PDF)
Register a Power of Attorney (POA) on an existing account or open a new account with a registered POA.
🗋 Company Account – Additional director or beneficial owner form (PDF)
Register additional directors or beneficial owners to a Company Account.
🗋 Trust/Charity – Additional trustee form (PDF)
Register an additional trustee for a Trust or Charity Account.
You can send your completed form and supporting documents to: interactive investor, 4th Floor, 3 South Brook Street, Leeds LS10 1FT
If we ask you for more information about your source of wealth, you can find the relevant form below, along with the guidance to know what to include.
🗋 SOW form & guidance - Individuals or companies (PDF)
🗋 SOW form & guidance - Joint (PDF)
🗋 SOW form & guidance - Gift declaration (PDF)
When completing for a Company Account, all sections of the form must be completed by the individual who has authority to act on behalf of the company. Please provide responses as the individual representing the organisation.
You can submit this form and your supporting documents by replying directly to the secure message we sent requesting them.
Sometimes we'll ask you to help us verify your identity, this could be because of a change in your circumstances or if we can't verify you electronically.
If we've asked you to verify your identity, you can use this form to provide us with your current details. If you are using this form to update incorrect information on your account please let us know when you return the form. Learn more about VOI.
🗋 Verification of Identity form (PDF)
You can send us the completed form and copies of your ID documents by sending us a secure message from your account.
When the account holder turns 18, their Junior ISA will automatically switch to a Stocks and Shares ISA. To make sure everything goes smoothly, please fill out this form so we have the latest details.
🗋 Junior ISA maturity form (PDF)
You can send copies of your ID documents by sending us a secure message from your account.
You can send your signed form to: interactive investor, 4th Floor, 3 South Brook Street, Leeds LS10 1FT
Before buying US incorporated shares, you'll need to complete a W-8 form. This form is for non-US account holders.
For joint accounts, each account holder needs to complete a separate W-8BEN form. If you have a Junior ISA, you'll need to complete a separate W-8BEN for the registered contact and for the child.
Trading Accounts & ISA (not required for a SIPP)
You can complete this form online. Learn how to complete the form online.
If you need to complete a W-8BEN for a Junior ISA, you are a Power of Attorney completing it on behalf of a donor, or you can't use the form online please use the PDF forms below.
🛈 Instructions for W-8BEN form
You can send us the completed form via secure message from your existing account.
Other Account Types
If you need a form for another account type, please contact us.
For further information and official guidance please visit the IRS.gov website.
Company Account
You can complete this form for entities.
🛈 Instructions for W-8BEN-E form
Investment Club Accounts
You should assess your own specific circumstances in conjunction with the official IRS instructions.
Per member
In addition to the W-8IMY and W-8IMY Withholding Statement, investment clubs are required to complete a W-8BEN form per individual member.
Please read the guidance notes prior to completion.
🛈 Instructions for Form W-8IMY
🗋 W-8IMY Withholding Statement (PDF)
You can send us the completed form via secure message from your existing account.
UK Tax regulations* require the collection of certain information about each account holder's tax residency and citizenship status.
🗋 Self-certification form and guide for individuals (PDF)
🗋 Self-certification form for entities (PDF)
*The term ‘tax regulations’ refers to regulations created to enable Automatic Exchange of Information and include the various Agreements to improve the International Tax Compliance entered into between the UK and the rest of the world. Specifically this refers to the Foreign Account Tax Compliance Act (FATCA) and the Common Reporting Standard (CRS).
You can easily set up your Direct Debits online.
If you want to set up a Direct Debit for service plan fees, log into your account, then go to 'Profile', then 'Manage profile', and then 'Subscription & billing'. Select 'Set up a Direct Debit'.
If you want to set up a Direct Debit for regular payments into your account, log into your account, then go to 'Cash', then 'Add cash', and then 'Direct Debit'.
If you can't do this, you can use the forms below.
If you haven't set up a Direct Debit for fees, we'll attempt to take your plan fees from the balance in your ii account.
You can set up a Direct Debit now to make sure your fees are always paid on time.
🗋 Fee payments Direct Debit form (PDF)
You can set up fee payments online or can return the form by sending us a secure message from your account.
You can set up regular payments to your ii account ready for trading or to fund your regular investment instructions.
If you want to set up a Direct Debit for your SIPP contributions you'll need a different form, find out more.
🗋 Regular payments Direct Debit form (PDF)
You can set up regular payments online can return the form by sending us a secure message from your account.
Losing a loved one is incredibly difficult, and handling their finances during such a time can feel overwhelming. We're here to support you and make the process as straightforward as possible. If you're not sure where to start, take a look at our guide.
If an ISA holder who was married or in a civil relationship passes away on or after 3 December 2014, an APS gives a one-time additional allowance equal to the value of your spouse or civil partner’s ISA(s) at the time of their death. It’s a way to make sure you don’t lose the tax benefits they had built up.
🗋 Additional Permitted Subscription form & guidance (PDF)
Complete this form to proceed with a transfer under APS.
You can use this form to register all named executors and administrators of the estate and tell us how you'd like to proceed with the assets in the account.
🗋 Executor or Administrator Instructions form (PDF)
Please note that all instructions will be processed in date order with other incoming post so this may result in delays during busy periods. We cannot guarantee a timeframe that your instructions will be carried out within.
You can update your book costs online, you just need to log in, then go to 'Portfolio', then 'Account', and then 'Investments'. If you can't update your book costs online you can use this form and we will update them for you.
You can return the form by sending us a secure message from your account or you can send it to: interactive investor, 4th Floor, 3 South Brook Street, Leeds LS10 1FT
If you hold UK share certificates in your own name, you can use our CREST transfer form generator to fill in your details to download a completed form to send to us.
If you have multiple share certificates for the same stock but they have different shareholder references, you must complete a form per stock and per shareholder reference number. If they are for the same stock and share the same shareholder reference number, you only need to complete one transfer form.
Make sure the details on the form match your certificate exactly. If there are any errors on your certificate, you'll need to contact the registrar to notify them of the errors so they can issue you with a new certificate with the correct details. If the registrar decline to issue a new certificate for any reason, please provide us a copy of the rejection letter along with your form and certificate(s).
You can send your completed form and original share certificate(s) to: Transfers Team, interactive investor, 201 Deansgate, Manchester, M3 3NW*
*this address should only be used for certificated transfer paperwork.