If you hold UK share certificates in your own name, you can use our CREST transfer form generator to fill in your details to download a completed form to send to us.

If you have multiple share certificates for the same stock but they have different shareholder references, you must complete a form per stock and per shareholder reference number. If they are for the same stock and share the same shareholder reference number, you only need to complete one transfer form.

Make sure the details on the form match your certificate exactly. If there are any errors on your certificate, you'll need to contact the registrar to notify them of the errors so they can issue you with a new certificate with the correct details. If the registrar decline to issue a new certificate for any reason, please provide us a copy of the rejection letter along with your form and certificate(s).

🗋 CREST transfer form (PDF)

You can send your completed form and original share certificate(s) to: Transfers Team, interactive investor, 201 Deansgate, Manchester, M3 3NW*

*this address should only be used for certificated transfer paperwork.