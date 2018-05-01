Direct Debit forms

We recommend you use our simple online forms to give us any direct debit instructions.

Where to look? Login> cash & transfers > fee payments

Login > trading > regular investments

If you are unable to access these, please use the downloadable versions below.

To pay any regular account fees or fund your regular investments by Direct Debit then please complete and return the relevant form to us. Returning a form will be considered an instruction to change your account paying preferences and you will be notified in writing once this has been set up.

