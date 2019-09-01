Useful forms - account opening
Opening an account - useful forms
You can apply for a Trading Account online using our Account Opening Process.
However, for a Pension Trading Account or Company Account you will need to complete a paper application form. You'll find these forms on this page.
upgrade your account online
You can often save time and remove the need for completing forms and other additional paperwork by visiting the Account Upgrades page online.
Once you have logged in, select the 'account' menu and then click 'add an account' to review and choose your available upgrades.
Pension Trading Account
You can set up a Pension Trading Account for your SIPP/SSAS where you have chosen your own pension administrator.
Not all instruments can be held in the Pension Trading Account. Please refer to the attached list of permitted investments for details. This list may change from time to time.
Company Account
A Company Account allows you to trade in the name of a UK Limited Company. It offers the same benefits as a Trading Account; trade online or by telephone in a diverse range of investments such as UK and international equities, funds, ETFs and Investment Trusts. You can authorise up to four nominated individuals to place trades and manage the account on behalf of the company.