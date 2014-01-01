FAQs

Why do I need to fill out a Verification of Identity (VOI) form?

Like all banks and investment companies, we need to carry out customer due diligence in line with legal and regulatory requirements.

In practice, this means obtaining a customer’s name and photograph on an official independent document that confirms your identity, residential address and date of birth.

That’s why we ask customers to complete our Verification of Identity (VOI) form.

You’ve asked me to “certify my ID document(s)”. What does this mean?

When we ask customers to have photocopies of their ID document(s) certified, it’s for us to be assured by a third party that your document(s) confirm both your identity and your address.

Who can certify my ID?

Your ID document(s) need to be certified by a solicitor, accountant, financial adviser or an employee at your bank.

Some Post Office branches offer a Document Certification Service too, so one of their members of staff can certify your documents for you. There may be a charge for this service.

What do they need to do?

Ask the certifier to complete section 3 of the VOI form. They should endorse your ID document(s). On each photocopy, they need to sign and write their name, and use an official firm stamp. All documents must be certified by the same person, and at the same time.

What forms of ID do you accept?

We need to check your identity and your address.

There are two ways to do this:

Option A – Photocard driving licence

Send us a certified photocopy of your current photocard driving licence, which confirms both your identity and address.

Or

Option B – Proof of identity and proof of address

Send us certified photocopies of 1) proof of identity and 2) proof of address.

You can find details on what documents we accept on the VOI form. The address on your ID document(s) must match the one we have on record. Please don’t send in original document(s).

What if my ID documents aren’t in English?

All the details on your ID documents should be in English.

If a document is not in English, please include a photocopy of the original document and a verified translation. Make sure a photocopy of the original document and the verified translation are certified.

Where do I send my VOI form and certified ID document(s)?

Please send your completed form along with the certified photocopies of your ID document(s) to:

Customer Accounts Team

Interactive Investor

Exchange Court

Duncombe Street

Leeds

LS1 4AX