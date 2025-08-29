If we've asked you to verify your identity, you can use this form to provide us with your current details.
🗋 Verification of Identity form (PDF)
You can return the form and your supporting documents by sending us a secure message from your account.
Like all banks and investment companies, we’re required by law to carry out some simple checks to confirm our customers’ identity. This means we’ll need to see an official document with your name, photo, date of birth, and home address. We will use these documents to verify the details on your account match those on the documents.
We won't need original documents. You can just send us a copy or an electronic document.
A full list of accepted documents is on page 2 of the Verification of identity form.
If you don't have English documents, please send us a copy of the original document and verified translation of the document.
You can return the form and your supporting documents by sending us a secure message from your account.