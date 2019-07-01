risk warning

Short and leveraged ETFs are complex financial instruments that carry significant risks. They are generally designed for day traders and not suitable for investors who plan to hold them for more than one trading session. They are only suitable for experienced short-term investors who fully understand and accept these risks. These types of ETF can exaggerate market movements and can be extremely volatile. There is a risk that you could lose all or some of your money. Before investing in these instruments you should read the individual prospectus carefully.

If you are unsure about the suitability of a particular investment or think that you need a personal recommendation, you should speak to a suitably qualified financial adviser.