We offer customers access to a wide range of tradable markets and instruments. In addition to shares and collective investments (funds, investment trusts or ETFs), you can also access other investment instruments such as warrants and more advanced ETFs.

These more complex instruments often have different risks to investing in shares. You can find out more about the different instruments and their risks using the links below. The investments referred to may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, you should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.

Other investment types

As well as shares and collective investments, there a number of additional instrument types you can access with ii. Please note they may not be suitable for all investors.

Bonds and gilts

A bond is a fixed income investment in which an investor loans money to a company or government for a defined period of time at a variable or fixed interest rate.

Warrants

Company warrants are issued by companies on their own ordinary shares as a way of raising capital.

VCTs

Venture Capital Trusts are a specific investment type designed to encourage investment in early stage companies.

The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest.
more complex investment types

interactive investor can help experienced traders who are looking to access more advanced markets, including leveraged and derivatives based instruments. 

Investors who wish to buy these products will have to complete an appropriateness test to confirm their suitability.

Short & leveraged ETFs

gain access to trading the market movement across a range of commodities or instruments. 

The value of your investments and the income derived from them may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The tax treatment of this product depends on your individual circumstances and may change in the future. If you're unsure about the suitability of a particular investment or think you need a personal recommendation, you should speak to a suitably qualified financial adviser.

