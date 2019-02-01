advanced investing
Other instrument types
We offer customers access to a wide range of tradable markets and instruments. In addition to shares and collective investments (funds, investment trusts or ETFs), you can also access other investment instruments such as warrants and more advanced ETFs.
These more complex instruments often have different risks to investing in shares. You can find out more about the different instruments and their risks using the links below. The investments referred to may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, you should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.
As well as shares and collective investments, there a number of additional instrument types you can access with ii. Please note they may not be suitable for all investors.
Bonds and gilts
A bond is a fixed income investment in which an investor loans money to a company or government for a defined period of time at a variable or fixed interest rate.
Warrants
Company warrants are issued by companies on their own ordinary shares as a way of raising capital.
VCTs
Venture Capital Trusts are a specific investment type designed to encourage investment in early stage companies.
interactive investor can help experienced traders who are looking to access more advanced markets, including leveraged and derivatives based instruments.
Investors who wish to buy these products will have to complete an appropriateness test to confirm their suitability.
Short & leveraged ETFs
gain access to trading the market movement across a range of commodities or instruments.
