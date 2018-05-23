Other types of investment
We offer customers access to a wide range of tradable markets and instruments. In addition to shares and collective investments (funds, investment trusts or ETFs), you can also access other investment instruments such as warrants and more advanced ETFs.
These more complex instruments often have different risks to investing in shares. You can find out more about the different instruments and their risks using the links below. The investments referred to may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, you should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.
Other investment types
As well as shares and collective investments, there a number of additional instrument types you can access with ii. Please note they may not be suitable for all investors.
More complex investment types
We can help experienced traders who are looking to access more advanced markets, including leveraged and derivatives-based instruments.
Investors who wish to buy these products will be asked to complete an appropriateness test to confirm their suitability.
The value of your investments and the income derived from them may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The tax treatment of this product depends on your individual circumstances and may change in the future. If you're unsure about the suitability of a particular investment or think you need a personal recommendation, you should speak to a suitably qualified financial adviser.
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Gavin Fielding, editorial director of Fundscape (Money Marketing, April 2019)