We offer customers access to a wide range of tradable markets and instruments. In addition to shares and collective investments (funds, investment trusts or ETFs), you can also access other investment instruments such as warrants and more advanced ETFs.

These more complex instruments often have different risks to investing in shares. You can find out more about the different instruments and their risks using the links below. The investments referred to may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, you should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.