80% of UK funds outperformed in 2020, but 10-year success rate lower

Four out of every five actively managed UK equity funds outperformed in 2020, according to the latest S&P Indices Versus Active Funds (SPIVA) Europe Scorecard.

Published biannually, the latest data shows that four in five actively managed UK equity funds outperformed the S&P United Kingdom index in 2020. This suggests that, contrary to a lot of scepticism, UK equity fund managers were able to position themselves relatively well during last year’s volatility.

The S&P United Kingdom index is S&P Global Indices’ answer to the more popular FTSE 100 index. The S&P index is composed of 87 companies, with its constituents fairly similar to the FTSE.

Meanwhile, as you would expect, UK Small Cap funds were even more likely to outperform – just 14.8% underperformed the S&P United Kingdom SmallCap index in 2020. Small-cap stocks are less covered and researched, meaning there is supposedly more opportunity for active fund managers to take advantage of “mispricing”. However, UK Large/Mid Cap funds also did well, with 19.4% underperforming in 2020.

Over the longer term, the results for UK funds look slightly less impressive. On a 10-year basis, 65% of UK active equity funds have underperformed the S&P benchmark. The underperformance rate for both UK Small Cap and UK Large/Mid Cap rises to above 60% on a 10-year basis.

However, it is important to note that this was still much better than other sterling-denominated active funds over the same period. On a 10-year basis, 93% of Global Equity active funds have underperformed the S&P Global 1200 index. A similar number of US Equity funds underperformed the S&P 500. UK fund managers were also more likely to outperform on a 10-year basis than both emerging market equity funds (82% underperformed) and Europe ex-UK equity funds (75% underperformed).

In terms of 2020, emerging market equity funds performed the worst, with 53.7% underperforming the S&P/IFCI Composite. That was slightly more than even US Equity funds, of which 53.3% underperformed the S&P 500. This challenges the commonly held idea that emerging markets are inefficient and stocks are ‘mispriced’, making it easier to beat the index.