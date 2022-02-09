Interactive Investor

AEW UK REIT: commercial property trust updates investors

9th February 2022 11:42

Investor Meet Company from ii contributor

Director Henry Butt and portfolio manager Alex Short of AEW UK REIT (LSE:AEWU) present and answer a range of investor questions. The event, held on 8 February 2022, is brought to you by our friends at Investor Meet Company.

Highlights

Q&A: 33:50

Investment strategy:

The investment objective is to deliver an attractive total return to shareholders from investing predominantly in a portfolio of smaller commercial properties in the UK. To achieve its investment objective, the company will invest in freehold and leasehold properties across the whole spectrum of the commercial property sector (office properties, retail warehouses, high street retail and industrial/warehouse properties) to achieve a balanced portfolio with a diversified tenant base. The company intends to acquire smaller commercial properties.

These articles are provided for information purposes only.  Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties.  The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.

Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.

Get more news and expert articles direct to your inbox

Editor's Picks

Ian Cowie: sickly returns during pandemic for healthcare trusts

about 18 hours ago

Bank sector results preview: the profits league table

about 15 hours ago

No quick fix for Unilever

about 19 hours ago

Battle of the $200bn drug giants: there’s only one winner

2 days ago

How fund managers use their power to drive ESG change

1 day ago

How to save and invest for a wedding

1 day ago

Spring is in the air for FTSE 100

3 days ago

Stockwatch: overlooked and underpriced, a US tech giant to watch

3 days ago

Baillie Gifford retains crown as active investors’ favourite fund firm

3 days ago

10 shares to give you a £10,000 annual income in 2022

10 days ago