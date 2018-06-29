Air Partner: Talks a good business

I've just about lost patience with Air Partner, a charter broker that's trying to turn itself into a broader provider of air services. It's accounts are difficult to get your head around, and it is not just easily muddled me that's been bamboozled by them.

Earlier this year the company 'fessed up to fraudulent accounting that caused it to report higher net assets and profits every year since 2010. The fact the problem went undetected for so long shows Air Partner didn't fully understand its own accounts.

Unnervingly, the air charter broker suspended its shares and went silent while it investigated the problem, so it could publish an annual report for the year to January 2018.

Now that it has, we learn the auditor's opinion is qualified: It is satisfied the accounting misstatement amounts to a cumulative £4 million, but Air Partner cannot recreate its accounts, so it has adopted a kludge and written off the £4 million equally over the years.

All this means Air Partner's historical balance sheets and income statements for any particular year since 2010 are wrong, but the cumulative effect is not hugely significant: between 2010 and 2018, the company reported £36 million in operating profit so £4 million brings it down by about 11%.

As for blame, the culprits had already left the business when their actions were discovered, and their motivation was unclear. No cash went missing.

Devilishly difficult accounting

Even after the restatement, Air Partner is very profitable. Return on capital used to operate the business in 2018 leapt to 38% from 23% and profit margins were steady at 10%, although like many of the company’s statistics, profitability requires some explanation.

The still dominant charter business does very well when it is called upon to deliver people and freight around the world to deal with natural and man-made disasters. In the year to January 2018, gross profit from large commercial jet charters increased 23%, and freight charters more than doubled as the US mopped up after hurricanes Irma and Maria in September 2017.

Air Partner doesn't employ much capital - it doesn't own planes, it arranges charters with airlines and operators on behalf of governments, politicians, tour operators, football teams (it expects to do well out of the World Cup), companies and very rich people. Its biggest expense is pay, which is an operating, not a capital cost.

Capital is the denominator of the return on capital calculation, and because it is relatively small it too can move around a lot. In a good year like 2018, when the numerator of the return on capital calculation increases (adjusted profit increased 13%), and the denominator, capital employed, moves in the opposite direction, the company is very profitable but the effect can be transitory.

The return on capital calculation only tells us about the returns Air Partner earns on its operations, which until 2015 was pretty much all that mattered. That year it went on the acquisition trail though, buying Baines Simmons. Then it bought Clockwork in the year to January 2017 and SafeSkys in its most recent financial year. All of these companies provide consultancy and training to airlines, and also airports, regulators, and the defence industry.

Factor in the cost of acquisitions and we get a less impressive but still very good return on total invested capital of 22% for the year to January 2018, and an average return on capital of 18%. The year 2008, when profitability was much higher, was the tail end of a bonanza: Air Partner was profiting from a more militaristic UK foreign policy then, by arranging the transport of personnel and equipment. Weaning itself off this source of income (which peaked at about 60% of pre-tax profit, compared to 3% today), has been a major achievement.