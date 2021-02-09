Andy Ho: The Richard Hunter Interview
Share on:
Richard is joined by Andy Ho, chief investment officer at VinaCapital Investment Management, to talk Vietnam’s investment potential and how the VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund (LSE:VOF) has coped amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Highlights
01:05 – objectives of the fund
03:29 – whether it is a help or hindrance that Vietnam is relatively undiscovered in investment terms
07:07 – exposure to the export market to the US
08:58 – a closer look at some of the fund’s top holdings
12:26 – how the fund has held up amid the global Covid-19 backdrop
- Listen to more interactive investor podcasts featuring our own investment experts, fund managers and industry commentators by visiting our podcast page.
These articles are provided for information purposes only. Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties. The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.
Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.