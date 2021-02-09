Andy Ho: The Richard Hunter Interview

Richard is joined by Andy Ho, chief investment officer at VinaCapital Investment Management, to talk Vietnam’s investment potential and how the VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund (LSE:VOF) has coped amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Highlights

01:05 – objectives of the fund

03:29 – whether it is a help or hindrance that Vietnam is relatively undiscovered in investment terms

07:07 – exposure to the export market to the US

08:58 – a closer look at some of the fund’s top holdings

12:26 – how the fund has held up amid the global Covid-19 backdrop