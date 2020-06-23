Apple: how the world’s biggest company can get much bigger

Source: TradingView. Past performance is not a guide to future performance.

In the case of the Nasdaq, just five stocks - Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) and Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) - make up 40% of the index.

As UBS said in a separate note today, valuations across the market are being held up by support from the lower cost of equity as central banks step up support in the wake of Covid-19.

Tech stocks appear relatively well insulated from the pandemic, with population lockdowns recently helping to drive a new record for Apple Service sales in Q2 as consumers turned to products such as Apple Music.

Reliance on technology has also increased under work from home conditions, although the opportunity to test and upgrade devices at local stores has diminished.

Apple still managed to beat Wall Street estimates in early May, despite China sales being the first to be affected by the corona crisis as the country accounts for over 15% of total group sales. Revenues up under 1% to $58.3 billion exceeded estimates of below $55 billion, buoyed by both a 22% jump in wearable sales, such as its AirPods, and a 16% improvement in Service revenues.

The next landmark for Apple shares is likely to be the launch of new products in the autumn.

In its note today, UBS increased its 2021 revenues estimates for the iPhone and Wearables, with its overall earnings per share forecast of $16.70 now 8% above the Wall Street consensus.

The new price target is based on 24 times next year's earnings, compared with 20 times previously. The $1.5 trillion stock closed last night 2.6% higher at $358.9.

