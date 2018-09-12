Are Apple shares worth $250 or more?

Apple events are always hotly anticipated and the excitement ahead of today's new product launch is palpable. History tells us that occasions like this are often good for the tech titan's share price, too, but not everyone's convinced. We'll find out who's right in the aftermath of tonight's show 6pm London time.

Watch for updates to last year's iPhone X, with an XS and XS Max rumoured to be ready. There's also talk of a new 6.1-inch LCD model and upgrades to the Apple Watch, and price tags are tipped to increase as Apple seeks to beef up profit margins.

Despite the thrill of new tech, investors have been queuing up to bet that Apple's meteoric rise is over, at least for now. It's reported to be the most shorted stock in the US, with investors 'borrowing' stock to sell in the belief that Apple shares are going lower. They'll buy them back cheaper when they do and bag a profit.

It's easy to see why people are sceptical. Apple shares were changing hands for the equivalent of little more than a dollar in 2003. Fifteen years later and they're near their recent record of almost $230!

But that overlooks the almost cult-like status Apple has built up among fans over the past two decades. This army of consumers is happy to pay more for aesthetically pleasing products that keep pushing technology to its limits. This has been proved over the years, and Apple is expected to make an operating profit of over $70 billion in the year to September 2018 on revenue of $264 billion, according to analysts at UBS. Look for an increase in earnings per share (EPS) to 11.78 US cents from 9.21 a year ago.

A re-rating is underway, notes the broker, but fundamentals and global weightings remain tailwinds, it says, enough to trigger an upgrade in price target from $215 to $250, implying further upside of over 13% from current levels at around $220.