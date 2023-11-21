Are these the UK growth companies of tomorrow?
It has been notoriously difficult to bridge the gap between private and public markets, meaning small UK growth companies have struggled to tap into the capital they need. In this bonus episode, Mason Doick, head of corporate at JP Jenkins, explains to Richard Hunter how it is helping make it easier for investors to access this part of the market.
