Interactive Investor

Are these the UK growth companies of tomorrow?

21st November 2023 09:14

Richard Hunter from interactive investor

You can also listen on: SpotifyApple PodcastsAmazonGoogle Podcasts

It has been notoriously difficult to bridge the gap between private and public markets, meaning small UK growth companies have struggled to tap into the capital they need. In this bonus episode, Mason Doick, head of corporate at JP Jenkins, explains to Richard Hunter how it is helping make it easier for investors to access this part of the market.

Please continue to provide your suggestions on questions you want answered on OTM@ii.co.uk

On The Money is an interactive investor (ii) podcast. For more investment news and ideas, visit https://www.ii.co.uk/stock-market-news.

These articles are provided for information purposes only.  Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties.  The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.

Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.

Get more news and expert articles direct to your inbox

Editor's Picks

Stockwatch: this mid-cap share is worthy of attention

about 15 hours ago

Will these retailers outperform in 2024?

about 14 hours ago

Five years on from its record launch, how has Smithson fared?

about 17 hours ago

Autumn Statement preview: tax cuts, triple lock, and ISAs

1 day ago

Mark Slater: the beaten-up UK growth shares we are buying

about 17 hours ago

Insider: six-figure director purchase follows share crash

2 days ago

Sector Screener: two dirt-cheap stocks to buy low and sell high

1 day ago

Mark Slater: UK growth companies are now ‘value’ shares

1 day ago

Ian Cowie: a hat-trick of misfortunes, but I’m holding my nerve

6 days ago

The highest-yielding money market funds to park your cash in

23 days ago