Are these the UK growth companies of tomorrow?

You can also listen on: Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Amazon, Google Podcasts

It has been notoriously difficult to bridge the gap between private and public markets, meaning small UK growth companies have struggled to tap into the capital they need. In this bonus episode, Mason Doick, head of corporate at JP Jenkins, explains to Richard Hunter how it is helping make it easier for investors to access this part of the market.

Please continue to provide your suggestions on questions you want answered on OTM@ii.co.uk.

On The Money is an interactive investor (ii) podcast. For more investment news and ideas, visit https://www.ii.co.uk/stock-market-news.