Ask ii: Kenyan bonds yield 16% - should I have them in my portfolio?

A reader asks: “I am reviewing my investments and keen on government bonds due to their relatively low risk.

“I have been comparing UK bonds with other countries and if I’m not mistaken, Kenyan government bonds have one of the highest interest rates. Could you please advise on whether this would be a trustworthy investment? Or is the risk too high? The rates on offer seem to be twice that of other countries.

“Are there other government bonds you could suggest that are ‘essentially risk-free’, or safer, but with worthwhile returns?”

Sam Benstead, deputy collectives editor at interactive investor (pictured above), says: “When it comes to bonds, you're right to say that government bonds are generally lower risk than corporate bonds (those issued by companies), as governments can ultimately print more money to pay their debts and are therefore unlikely to default.

But that does not tell the whole story. For example, lots of developing countries issue bonds in US dollars, known as hard currency bonds, meaning that defaults are common as they cannot just print extra dollars.

Issuing in their own currency also comes with foreign exchange risks – if you’re getting local currency but that currency loses value against the pound or US dollar, your actual return is going to be far less than you might expect. In addition, if there are economic troubles and it looks like a government will have to devalue their currency or print more money, then it is highly likely that the currency will also lose a lot of value against pounds or dollars.

The Kenyan government bonds you’ve identified, with yields at 16% for 10-year bonds, are issued in their own currency. So far this year, the Kenyan shilling has lost 17.5% against the pound, wiping out any returns you would have got in local currency.

The risk should be evident in the yield you are getting. At 17%, this is about four times greater than the 4.5% that a 10-year UK bond pays you, or 4.6% from the 10-year US bond. A higher yield reflects higher risk, as investors are demanding a greater return for lending to a country or government.